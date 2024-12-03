This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russia abducting Ukrainian children, occupied Ukrainian territories, Children
Yale study names over 300 Ukrainian children forcibly deported to Russia

by Abbey Fenbert December 3, 2024 10:50 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian woman protest against the forcible transfer and deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia Federation on International Children's Day on June 1, 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Misha Jordaan/Gallo Images via Getty Images)
A study from the Yale School of Public Health published Dec. 3 has identified 314 children forcibly deported from Ukraine to Russia and placed into Russia's system of coerced adoption and fostering.

Since February 2022, nearly 20,000 Ukrainian children have been abducted from Russian-occupied territories and sent to other Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine or to Russia itself, according to a Ukrainian national database.

Russia has carried out a "systematic, intentional, and widespread" program of forced adoption and Russification of Ukrainian children, the study found. The children identified in the report were all taken from Russian-occupied areas of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts.

According to the study, child placement databases in Russia have falsely listed Ukrainian children as if they were born in Russia. Some agencies operating the databases later limited the publicly available data regarding Ukrainian children after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova in March 2023.

Like the ICC, the Yale researchers determined that Putin and Lvova-Belova ordered and facilitated the system of child deportation and forced assimilation into Russian families. The study reported that Russia's Aerospace Forces and military aircraft transported multiple groups of children in 2022 under Putin's orders.

The study also found that children from Ukraine had been transported to at least 21 regions throughout Russia, and after deportation were subjected to pro-Russia re-education before being placed in Russian families.

Psychologists and mental health professionals are involved in the coerced adoption program to help "legitimize" Russia's human rights abuses with claims that the family placements are medically necessary.

Over 60 of the 314 children identified in the study have been naturalized as Russian citizens since their abduction, the study found.

The data gathered in the study will be presented to the ICC as evidence of Russian war crimes.

Comments

