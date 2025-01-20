Trump instructs aides to arrange call with Putin 'in coming days' after inauguration, CNN reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has tasked his aides with organizing a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the days after he is sworn in, CNN reported on Jan. 19, citing undisclosed sources.

Trump has previously said he wants to meet with Putin "very quickly" after his inauguration. The Kremlin welcomed Trump's comments, but added no preparations were currently underway for the meeting.

According to CNN, Trump is willing to discuss a face-to-face meeting with Putin by phone in the coming months to try to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump's national security team began preparing a phone call with Putin several weeks ago, but it is unclear whether a date has been finalized, CNN added.

During the election campaign, Trump promised to end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours, though his choice for special Ukraine peace envoy, Keith Kellogg, has since revised this to 100 days.

The Trump team hopes to quickly begin work on a settlement plan that could be implemented within the first few months of his presidency. A meeting with Putin is part of the plan, according to CNN.

Trump "sees things differently," which could mean that negotiations with Putin will differ from the approach taken by the Joe Biden administration, the media outlet reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. At the same time, Trump has not spoken to Putin in almost three years.

Trump has often voiced sympathies for the Russian leader while criticizing the level of support the outgoing Biden administration gave to Kyiv. This prompted concerns that the new U.S. leadership might cut a deal unfavorable to Ukraine.

Kellogg said the president-elect's aim is not to "give something to Putin or the Russians" but to "save Ukraine and save their sovereignty."

Trump said that specific peace proposals are still being worked out. A pitch leaked from his team — freezing the front lines, postponing Ukraine's NATO accession by 20 years, and deploying European peacekeepers on the ground — has already been rejected by Russia.