Trump instructs aides to arrange call with Putin 'in coming days' after inauguration, CNN reports

by Kateryna Hodunova January 20, 2025 11:41 AM 2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump (L) speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) at the APC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Danang, Vietnam, on Nov. 11, 2017. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has tasked his aides with organizing a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the days after he is sworn in, CNN reported on Jan. 19, citing undisclosed sources.

Trump has previously said he wants to meet with Putin "very quickly" after his inauguration. The Kremlin welcomed Trump's comments, but added no preparations were currently underway for the meeting.

According to CNN, Trump is willing to discuss a face-to-face meeting with Putin by phone in the coming months to try to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump's national security team began preparing a phone call with Putin several weeks ago, but it is unclear whether a date has been finalized, CNN added.

During the election campaign, Trump promised to end the war in Ukraine in 24 hours, though his choice for special Ukraine peace envoy, Keith Kellogg, has since revised this to 100 days.

The Trump team hopes to quickly begin work on a settlement plan that could be implemented within the first few months of his presidency. A meeting with Putin is part of the plan, according to CNN.

Trump "sees things differently," which could mean that negotiations with Putin will differ from the approach taken by the Joe Biden administration, the media outlet reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. At the same time, Trump has not spoken to Putin in almost three years.

Trump has often voiced sympathies for the Russian leader while criticizing the level of support the outgoing Biden administration gave to Kyiv. This prompted concerns that the new U.S. leadership might cut a deal unfavorable to Ukraine.

Kellogg said the president-elect's aim is not to "give something to Putin or the Russians" but to "save Ukraine and save their sovereignty."

Trump said that specific peace proposals are still being worked out. A pitch leaked from his team — freezing the front lines, postponing Ukraine's NATO accession by 20 years, and deploying European peacekeepers on the ground — has already been rejected by Russia.

As Trump about to take office, Ukraine awaits America’s next moves
As U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is set to take office on Jan. 20, Ukraine’s fate hangs in the balance. While some potential details of Trump’s future peace proposals have been leaked, the overall plan still remains unclear. Since the Nov. 5 presidential election, Trump and his team have sent
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Most popular

News Feed

2:31 AM

150,000 Russian soldiers killed fighting Ukraine in 2024, Syrskyi says.

Russian forces suffered their heaviest losses last year since the start of the full-scale war, with total military losses reaching 434,000 soldiers, including approximately 150,000 killed in combat during 2024, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in a Jan. 19 interview with the Ukrainian news outlet TSN.
9:09 PM

Ukraine's General Staff launches investigation into 156th Brigade.

Recent inspections of the 156th Brigade revealed "a number of significant shortcomings," the military said. Solutions include replacing the brigade's leadership, appointing a commander with practical combat and command experience, and transferring combat-tested officers and sergeants into the unit.
5:53 PM

Syria bans goods from Russia, Iran, Israel.

Syria's new administration has banned all Russian, Iranian, and Israeli goods from entering the country in a new decree issued by the country's Minister of Finance on Jan. 17.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.