Incoming Trump peace envoy postponed Ukraine visit over legal reasons, Kyiv confirms

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 10, 2025 5:35 PM 2 min read
Keith Kellogg, the Trump administration's incoming Ukraine peace envoy and former national security advisor, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, US, on March 4, 2023. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Trump administration's Ukraine peace envoy Keith Kellogg postponed his planned visit to Ukraine for legal reasons, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said on Jan. 10, in comments reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Tykhyi cited the U.S. Logan Act, which restricts unauthorized negotiations by private citizens with foreign governments, as the reason for the delay.

Last month, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kellogg was expected to visit Ukraine before the inauguration. Reuters then reported on Jan. 6 that the trip had been postponed but did not cite the reason behind the decision.

"I would prefer that General Kellogg's team comment on the timing of the visit. I can say that the visit is still being prepared; it will take place," Tykhyi said, emphasizing that the delay is not politically motivated.

"All contacts should take place after the president takes office. According to our information, this is the only reason," he said.

The visit is now expected to occur after President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Kellogg, a former national security advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, is a known figure in Kyiv and "has maintained close ties... in recent years," Tykhyi said on Nov. 28.

The envoy is also scheduled to visit other European capitals, including Rome and Paris, as part of the Trump administration's efforts to address Russia's war against Ukraine.

Trump has pledged to end the war quickly but has yet to provide specific details on his peace plan.

Zelensky reiterated Ukraine's commitment to achieving a diplomatic resolution by 2025, expressing cautious optimism about working with the incoming U.S. administration.

Kremlin ‘welcomes’ Trump’s ‘readiness’ for talks on Russia’s war in Ukraine
Donald Trump said on Jan. 9 that Vladimir Putin wants to meet with him, and that preparations for a meeting are underway.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
7:53 AM

Lukashenko refuses to invite OSCE observers to upcoming election.

"This decision underscores the continued lack of commitment by the Belarusian authorities to invite other OSCE states to observe and provide an independent view on whether the elections are held in line with OSCE commitments and international democratic standards."
4:31 AM

Moscow closely monitoring Trump's Greenland ambitions, Kremlin claims.

"We are interested in preserving the atmosphere of peace and stability in the Arctic zone. We are watching the rather dramatic development of the situation very closely," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said following U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's comments about taking over Greenland.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.