Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Ukraine, Russia, Donetsk Oblast, Drone attack, Missile attack, Civilian casualties, Russian war crimes, News fed
Edit post

3 injured in attack on Donetsk Oblast

by Dominic Culverwell March 24, 2024 8:30 PM 2 min read
Remnant of Kh-47M2 Kinzhal missile at an exhibition showing remains of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian strikes in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Oblast, injured at least three people, according to the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on March 24.

Russian forces shelled a residential building at 9.30 a.m. local time, injuring two women, the prosecutor's office said.

The attack was followed by an airstrike in the same district an hour later which injured a 70-year-old man.

The victims were taken to a medical facility where they are being treated for shrapnel wounds.

The town is located less than 20 kilometers away from the regional capital, Donetsk, which has been occupied by Russia since 2014.

The prosecutor’s office opened said it has opened pre-trial investigation into the attack.

Donetsk Oblast is on the frontlines of the war and is frequently subject to Russian attacks that injure and kill civilians on a near daily basis.

On the night of March 22, 16 Russian strikes targeted Donetsk Oblast. The attacks killed one civilian and injured another in the village of Ocheretyne, the regional governor Vadym Filashkin said on Facebook.

Another person was wounded in a Russian strike on the city of Myrnohrad, according to Filashkin.

The attacks on March 22 destroyed or damaged 15 apartment buildings, almost 30 houses, an infrastructure facility, an administrative building, a store, and an industrial facility, added Filashkin.

In the early hours of March 24, Russia launched 29 cruise missiles and 28 Shahed drones in a widespread attack across Ukraine. The main targets were critical infrastructure facilities.

ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front
Russian forces have made “marginal advances” amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on March 23.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Dominic Culverwell
Dominic Culverwell
Reporter
Dominic is the business reporter for the Kyiv Independent. He has written for a number of publications including the Financial Times, bne IntelliNews, Radio Free Europe/Liberty, Euronews and New Eastern Europe. Previously, Dominic worked with StopFake as a disinformation expert, debunking Russian fake news in Europe. Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:30 PM

3 injured in attack on Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces fired at a residential building at 9.30 a.m. injuring two women. The attack was followed by an airstrike in the same district an hour later which injured a 70-year-old man.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:02 AM

ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on March 23.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.