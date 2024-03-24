3 injured in attack on Donetsk Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Oblast, injured at least three people, according to the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on March 24.

Russian forces shelled a residential building at 9.30 a.m. local time, injuring two women, the prosecutor's office said.

The attack was followed by an airstrike in the same district an hour later which injured a 70-year-old man.

The victims were taken to a medical facility where they are being treated for shrapnel wounds.

The town is located less than 20 kilometers away from the regional capital, Donetsk, which has been occupied by Russia since 2014.

The prosecutor’s office opened said it has opened pre-trial investigation into the attack.

Donetsk Oblast is on the frontlines of the war and is frequently subject to Russian attacks that injure and kill civilians on a near daily basis.

On the night of March 22, 16 Russian strikes targeted Donetsk Oblast. The attacks killed one civilian and injured another in the village of Ocheretyne, the regional governor Vadym Filashkin said on Facebook.

Another person was wounded in a Russian strike on the city of Myrnohrad, according to Filashkin.

The attacks on March 22 destroyed or damaged 15 apartment buildings, almost 30 houses, an infrastructure facility, an administrative building, a store, and an industrial facility, added Filashkin.

In the early hours of March 24, Russia launched 29 cruise missiles and 28 Shahed drones in a widespread attack across Ukraine. The main targets were critical infrastructure facilities.