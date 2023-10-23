Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

3 local residents arrested in Kherson for spying

by Nate Ostiller October 23, 2023 12:59 PM 1 min read
One of the suspects after being detained by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) in a photo shared on Oct. 23, 2023 (Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Three local residents of Kherson Oblast were arrested for allegedly helping Russian forces target locations for strikes in the city of Kherson, the regional prosecutor's office announced on Oct. 23.

One was charged with treason, while the two others were charged with providing information about the location and movement of Ukrainian forces.

According to an investigation conducted by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), one of the suspects had been in contact with Russian authorities of his own accord starting in July 2023. He also involved his sister and an acquaintance in the illegal activity, the prosecutors alleged.

The three suspects used texts and phone calls in their communication with their Russian contacts.

Their collaboration helped correct Russian attacks on the city of Kherson, which resulted in the injury of an unknown number of civilians.

Those who are caught and convicted of collaborating with or spying for Russian forces can receive lengthy prison sentences.  

A woman from Kirovohrad Oblast received life in prison on Oct. 13 for taking pictures of Ukraine's critical infrastructure and sharing them with contacts in Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).

SBU: Woman sentenced to life in prison for treason
A Ukrainian woman was sentenced to life in prison for treason for providing the Russian military with photographs of strategic sites in Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on Oct. 13.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.