3 local residents arrested in Kherson for spying

This audio is created with AI assistance

Three local residents of Kherson Oblast were arrested for allegedly helping Russian forces target locations for strikes in the city of Kherson, the regional prosecutor's office announced on Oct. 23.

One was charged with treason, while the two others were charged with providing information about the location and movement of Ukrainian forces.

According to an investigation conducted by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), one of the suspects had been in contact with Russian authorities of his own accord starting in July 2023. He also involved his sister and an acquaintance in the illegal activity, the prosecutors alleged.

The three suspects used texts and phone calls in their communication with their Russian contacts.

Their collaboration helped correct Russian attacks on the city of Kherson, which resulted in the injury of an unknown number of civilians.

Those who are caught and convicted of collaborating with or spying for Russian forces can receive lengthy prison sentences.

A woman from Kirovohrad Oblast received life in prison on Oct. 13 for taking pictures of Ukraine's critical infrastructure and sharing them with contacts in Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).