The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Dare to Ukraine logo Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Drones, Russia, Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, War, Ukrainian armed forces
Edit post

Drone appears to drop molten thermite on Ukraine's southern front

by Nate Ostiller September 3, 2024 11:30 AM  (Updated: ) 3 min read
A screenshot of a video posted on Sep. 2, 2024, showing the aftermath of a purported Ukrainian drone dropping molten thermite on positions in what has been tentatively identified as Zaporizhzhia Oblast. (CyberBoroshno/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Video footage emerged online on Sept. 2 showing what appeared to be a drone raining down fiery, white-hot metal on unseen soldiers hidden in a treeline.

The drone hovers, and slowly, methodically, 'breathes' a stream of fire, tentatively identified as molten thermite, up and down the hidden positions.

Both Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels have claimed responsibility for the terrifying new drone innovation.

The Ukrainian military-focused media outlet Defense Express wrote that the drone had been deployed by Ukraine's 108th Territorial Defense Brigade, adding that the video was taken near the village of Ukrainske, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

0:00
/
An unverified video posted on Sep. 2, 2024, purports to show a Ukrainian drone dropping molten thermite on Russian positions in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. (CyberBoroshno/Telegram)

Other open-source intelligence outlets have repeated those claims, which the Kyiv Independent cannot verify.

Thermite weapons disperse thousands of tiny pieces of molten metal burning at temperatures that exceed 2,000 degrees Celsius, which means that it can melt through some armored vehicles.

Russia has deployed similar incendiary weapons, such as the banned white phosphorus bombs, from very early on in the full-scale war.

‘Silent killer’: Russia boosts grinding Donbas advance with chemical warfare
Gasping for air from a trench in eastern Ukraine, an infantryman was ready for the worst when a suffocating white smoke spread into his position. A Russian drone had just dropped a gas grenade into the trench, an internationally banned practice in warfare used to suffocate Ukrainia…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima

Ukraine has also reportedly used drones equipped with thermite munitions, which were dropped on Russian positions or armored vehicles.

Thermite and other incendiary weapons can cause devastating injuries.

Human Rights Watch writes that being exposed to such munitions can lead to "extensive and excruciating burns that require painful treatment" that include "respiratory damage from inflamed airways and toxic fumes, infection, extreme dehydration, and organ failure."

If one survives thermite and other incendiary munitions, they can "face a lifetime of suffering" — both physical and mental.

Ukraine's drone innovation

If confirmed, this would be the first time a Ukrainian drone has directly dropped a continuous stream of the molten metal in such a manner and would be yet another deadly military innovation.

Beyond melting through and potentially destroying lightly armored vehicles, the video shows that the thermite stream can set fire to trees or other cover for hidden positions.

Secondary detonations, possibly of ammunition or other weapons caches, are also visible in the video.

Another angle of the video that appears to be taken after the initial attack shows burning trees and smoldering ground.

While much of the fighting in the Donbas region has been marked by slow grinding battles, replete with trenches and endless artillery barrages, the use of drones by both sides has proved to be a pivotal aspect of the full-scale war.

Innovative drones, from the first-person-view (FPV) that can either drop a single munition or fly directly into a target, to Ukraine's naval drones that have wreaked havoc on Russia's Black Sea Fleet, are cost-effective methods of taking out much more expensive pieces of equipment.

But Russia has also vastly improved its own stock of drones since its clear disadvantage earlier in the full-scale war.

In particular, the highly effective and inexpensive Russian Lancet kamikaze drone has been responsible for dozens of confirmed strikes on Ukrainian equipment.

Earlier in 2024, Ukraine developed its own analog of the Lancet drone, which has already been deployed on the battlefield.

While the extent of the usage of the thermite-dropping drone is currently unknown, it is the latest step forward in the ongoing drone arms race.

Deadly drone arms race intensifies as Ukraine, Russia embrace the future of war
At this stage of a war that could last years more, both Ukraine and Russia are getting serious with their drone game: ramping up production while always looking to come up with new innovations.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: Nate Ostiller
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
4:53 PM  (Updated: )

Russian guided bomb attack on Kharkiv injures at least 13.

The residential area in the city's Kyivskyi district came under the attack, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, the territory of one of Kharkiv's higher education institutions was hit in another strike.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.