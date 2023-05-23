The Kyiv Independent becomes member center of OCCRP

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Independent joined the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a global network of investigative newsrooms, as a member center.

OCCRP is an independent award-winning non-profit organization launched in 2006 by journalists Drew Sullivan and Paul Radu. The network unites dozens of media outlets from across continents.

“We are honored to become a member center of OCCRP, an organization we deeply respect and appreciate,” said Olga Rudenko, chief editor of the Kyiv Independent. “When we launched the Kyiv Independent, we saw investigative journalism as an essential part of it, and joining OCCRP is a logical and much-anticipated step for us. We believe that investigative reporting has an especially important role now, when Ukraine is fighting for its survival, and will become absolutely essential when covering the reconstruction of Ukraine.”

“I am excited about an opportunity to do joint projects with the OCCRP, a team of talented and skillful people I've known for a while. I am positive that there are many great stories ahead of us,” said Anna Myroniuk, head of investigations at the Kyiv Independent. “The Kyiv Independent shares OCCRP's belief that collaborative cross-border journalism amplifies the impact of reporting.”

The Kyiv Independent became the second member center of OCCRP in Ukraine, the first being Slidstvo.Info.

The Kyiv Independent has two departments dedicated to investigative journalism. One is the general investigative desk, launched in August 2022. Another one is specifically focused on Russian war crimes and was launched in March.

Since August last year, the Kyiv Independent has published seven investigations. Among them is the story exposing the Russian disinformation network in the United States, the story revealing that European arms brokers drove prices up amid the war in Ukraine, and an expose of Russian plans to exert influence on neighboring countries like Belarus and Moldova.

The Kyiv Independent’s two-part series investigating the leadership misconduct in the International Legion of Ukraine won the prestigious #AllForJan Award 2023, was shortlisted for the European Press Prize 2023, and Ukraine’s National Investigative Journalism Award 2022.

In December, the Kyiv Independent launched a weekly newsletter, Investigative Stories From Ukraine, which summarizes findings of investigative journalists in Ukraine and beyond.

