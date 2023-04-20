Kyiv Independent investigation into International Legion shortlisted for European Press Prize

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Kyiv Independent's investigation into alleged leadership misconduct in the Ukrainian army's International Legion has been shortlisted for the European Press Prize in the Special Award: Ukraine Reporting category.

The shortlist was announced at the International Journalism Festival in Perugia, Italy, on April 20.

The European Press Prize, which "celebrates the highest achievements in European journalism," was founded in 2012 and is awarded on a yearly basis. The 2023 edition of the Prize selected 25 articles and projects among hundreds of submissions from 40 countries.

In addition to the five usual categories of Distinguished Reporting, Investigative Reporting, Innovation, Public Discourse, and Migration Journalism, the Prize this year created a new category called Special Award: Ukraine Reporting.

"In these extraordinary times, coverage of the war in Ukraine – chronicles from the frontlines, stories of resistance, and dogged watchdog reporting – deserves dedicated attention," Chair of the Preparatory Committee Cristian Lupsa said.

"From dozens of Ukraine-connected entries in multiple categories, we picked a handful of investigations and on-the-ground accounts that reflect the breadth, depth, and courage of this work. We're honored and humbled by this important testimony."

On March 2, the authors of the Kyiv Independent's investigation into the International Legion, Anna Myroniuk and Alexander Khrebet, received the #AllForJan Award in Warsaw.

The International Legion was established following the full-scale Russian invasion for foreigners who wanted to help defend Ukraine.

The legionnaires interviewed for the investigation spoke of the leadership's abuse, theft, and sending soldiers to suicide missions. After failing to get a response from Ukrainian law enforcement, the parliament, and President Volodymyr Zelensky's Office, they reached out to journalists as a last resort.