Kyiv Independent journalists win award for investigation into International Legion

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 3, 2023 6:24 PM 1 min read
The Kyiv Independent’s Anna Myroniuk and Alexandr Khrebet receive the #AllForJan Award 2023, named after Slovak investigative reporter Jan Kuciak assassinated in 2018 for his work, for their journalist investigation into the alleged leadership misconduct in Ukraine’s International Legion in Warsaw on March 2, 2023.
The Kyiv Independent's investigative reporters Anna Myroniuk and Alexander Khrebet received the #AllForJan Award in Warsaw on March 2 for their investigation into alleged leadership misconduct in the Ukrainian army's International Legion.

The International Legion was established following the full-scale Russian invasion for foreigners who wanted to help defend Ukraine.

The legionnaires interviewed for the investigation spoke of light weapons misappropriation and physical threats toward soldiers. After failing to get a response from Ukrainian law enforcement, the parliament, and President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Office, they reached out to journalists as a last resort.

The #AllforJan Award was established in 2020 and "recognizes best media coverage, exceptional and courageous reporting with a great impact on society, and innovative ways of bringing the story to the public." It was named after Slovakian investigative reporter Jan Kuciak who was assassinated in 2018. Kuciak covered the corrupt activity of businessmen and their connections to top-level politicians in Slovakia.


As the #AllforJan Award committee stated, the Kyiv Independent was the first Ukrainian media outlet to break the story despite the sensitivity of the topic during Russia's all-out war.

Suicide missions, abuse, physical threats: International Legion fighters speak out against leadership’s misconduct
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
