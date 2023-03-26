Investigative Journalist for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication is looking to fill an investigative journalist position.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 40 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

Responsibilities:

Pitching exclusive story ideas;

Having and developing sources;

Filing FOI requests;

Independently setting up interviews and organizing work trips;

Creating exclusive content;

Participating in multimedia investigative stories if required (video supplement or podcast);

Requirements:

English language (C1 or native speaker);

Ukrainian and/or Russian language (C1 or native speaker );

Sufficient journalistic experience;

Experience working for an online and/or print publication;

Good understanding of news and current affairs in Ukraine and the region;

Familiarity with OSINT and fact checking;

Ability to scrape, clear up and analyze data as well as experience working with databases

would be considered an advantage;

Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines;

Ability to communicate effectively with team members and external stakeholders;

A strong devotion to democratic values and journalism standards;

Being based in Kyiv would be considered an advantage.

We offer:

Market level pay;

Flexible work schedule;

A young and highly motivated team;

The ability to create stories for an award-winning publication known around the world.

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.