Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Back

Investigative Journalist for The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent – Ukraine’s biggest English language publication is looking to fill an investigative journalist position.

The Kyiv Independent is Ukraine’s main English-language news outlet. It was founded in November 2021 by a team of reporters and editors who were fired from the Kyiv Post for defending editorial independence, in partnership with a media consultancy company Jnomics. Today it’s a team of around 40 people based mostly in Kyiv. Publishing in English, we serve as Ukraine’s voice in the world and the world’s window into Ukraine.

Responsibilities:

  • Pitching exclusive story ideas;
  • Having and developing sources;
  • Filing FOI requests;
  • Independently setting up interviews and organizing work trips;
  • Creating exclusive content;
  • Participating in multimedia investigative stories if required (video supplement or podcast);

Requirements:

  • English language (C1 or native speaker);
  • Ukrainian and/or Russian language (C1 or native speaker );
  • Sufficient journalistic experience;
  • Experience working for an online and/or print publication;
  • Good understanding of news and current affairs in Ukraine and the region;
  • Familiarity with OSINT and fact checking;
  • Ability to scrape, clear up and analyze data as well as experience working with databases
  • would be considered an advantage;
  • Ability to work under pressure and tight deadlines;
  • Ability to communicate effectively with team members and external stakeholders;
  • A strong devotion to democratic values and journalism standards;
  • Being based in Kyiv would be considered an advantage.

We offer:

  • Market level pay;
  • Flexible work schedule;
  • A young and highly motivated team;
  • The ability to create stories for an award-winning publication known around the world.

Thanks for taking the time to apply to work with the Kyiv Independent. If you are among the qualified candidates, you will receive an email from a member of our hiring team to schedule an interview.

Please note that while we would like to meet with all applicants, we may not have the opportunity to do so due to the volume of applications we receive.

Click to apply

publish your vacancy

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.