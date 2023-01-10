Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
The Insider: Russia will not publish list of soldiers killed by Ukraine in Makiivka

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 10, 2023 4:05 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The military commissar of Russia's Samara Oblast, Oleksiy Vdovin, said that the list of mobilized Russian soldiers killed in Makiivka, an industrial city in Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, will not be made public, Riga-based Russian independent online newspaper The Insider reported.

Ukraine hit a Russian military base in occupied Makiivka in Donetsk Oblast on New Year's day, killing around 400 soldiers and injuring at least 300, the Strategic Communications Department of Ukraine's military wrote on Telegram.

In a rare admission, Russia's defense ministry claimed that 89 Russian soldiers were killed after Ukraine struck the base with four U.S.-supplied High-Mobility Rocket Artillery Systems (HIMARS).

Many of the mobilized soldiers killed in Makiivka were from Russia's southwestern Samara Oblast, according to The Insider.

Following the incident, a petition was published demanding that a complete list of names of those killed in Makiivka be published.

Vdovin claimed that the names of soldiers who had been killed were provided to the families and that the list could not be published allegedly due to security reasons, The Insider reported.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
