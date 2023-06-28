Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Switzerland joins EU in expanding sanctions against Russia

by Abbey Fenbert June 29, 2023 1:25 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Switzerland is expanding its sanctions against Russia in line with the EU’s 11th package of sanctions, the Swiss government announced on June 28.

“Following today’s amendments, Switzerland’s sanctions list in connection with Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine corresponds to that of the EU,” the official statement said.

The EU put forth its latest package on June 23, applying financial and travel restrictions on 71 individuals and 33 legal entities. The sanctions target individuals and groups that support the forced deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

The sanctions package is also designed to tackle Russia’s import of dual-use technologies that can be used for military purposes, further limit the import of Russian oil, and ban several media outlets suspected of promoting Russian propaganda.

In cooperation with the latest round of sanctions, Switzerland will freeze the assets of the newly listed individuals and organizations and ban them from entering or crossing through the country.

Switzerland broke from its tradition of political neutrality to join in sanctions against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The EU’s sanctions included additional measures aimed at curbing the evasion of sanctions. The Swiss government will reach a decision regarding these measures by the end of August.  

Author: Abbey Fenbert
