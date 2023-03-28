Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ministry confirms deportation of over 19,000 Ukrainian children to Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 29, 2023 2:31 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have unlawfully transferred or deported 19,514 Ukrainian children to Russia, violating the Geneva Conventions, the Reintegration Ministry reported on March 28.

Last week Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that 15 children from formerly-occupied territories of Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts were returned to Ukraine.

"Finally home! Despite all the challenges, we continue to work so that Ukrainian children have the opportunity to see their relatives and be on their land," Lubinets wrote.

To date, only 327 children have been returned to Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities indicate that Russian troops have killed 465 children and injured 943 since the beginning of Russia’s all-out war. This number includes the children the Ukrainian government knows about, but the actual figures are likely considerably higher since the information from places with ongoing hostilities is delayed.

BREAKING: ICC issues arrest warrants for Putin, Russian official tied to kidnapping of Ukrainian children
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian official allegedly overseeing the forced deportations of Ukrainian children to Russia.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk


Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
