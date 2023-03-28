Ministry confirms deportation of over 19,000 Ukrainian children to Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have unlawfully transferred or deported 19,514 Ukrainian children to Russia, violating the Geneva Conventions, the Reintegration Ministry reported on March 28.

Last week Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that 15 children from formerly-occupied territories of Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts were returned to Ukraine.

"Finally home! Despite all the challenges, we continue to work so that Ukrainian children have the opportunity to see their relatives and be on their land," Lubinets wrote.

To date, only 327 children have been returned to Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities indicate that Russian troops have killed 465 children and injured 943 since the beginning of Russia’s all-out war. This number includes the children the Ukrainian government knows about, but the actual figures are likely considerably higher since the information from places with ongoing hostilities is delayed.



