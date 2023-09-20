Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Swedish journalists attacked by Russian drone in Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek September 20, 2023 6:06 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A car of two Swedish news channel TV4 journalists came under an attack by a Russian drone in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, leaving them unharmed but injuring their local Ukrainian producer and two policemen, TV4 reported on Sept. 20.

The attack was said to have taken place at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 19. Reporter Johan Fredriksson and photographer Daniel Zdolseks stepped out of their car just as a drone hit the back of their vehicle.

"This time we were lucky. A Russian attack drone crashed right into the back door of our car, fortunately, there was no one in the car," Fredriksson said.

While the two reporters escaped without wounds, their local producer, Oleksandr Pavlov, and two Ukrainian policemen accompanying the team reportedly suffered light injuries.

The car and the camera equipment have been destroyed, the journalists said.

Darina Levada, the chief police investigator in Vasylivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, told TV4 that the incident is being investigated as a war crime.

Not all journalists who came under Russian fire when reporting from Ukraine's battlefields have escaped unharmed. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said in June that 63 journalists from 14 countries, including Ukraine, have been killed since the start of the full-scale invasion.

AFP journalist killed by Grad rockets in Chasiv Yar
Arman Soldin, a video journalist for Agence France-Presse, was killed when Russia launched Grad rockets at Chasiv Yar on May 9, the news agency reported.
Author: Martin Fornusek
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
