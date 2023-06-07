Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Prosecutors: 63 journalists from 14 countries killed by Russia's war since Feb. 24, 2022

by Kate Tsurkan June 7, 2023 9:29 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Prosecutor General's Office reported on June 6 that 63 journalists from 14 countries, including Ukraine, have been killed by Russia's war since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine celebrated Journalist's Day on June 6.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, only three people have been indicted following investigations into war crimes committed against journalists in Ukraine.

One person has already been sentenced to nine years in prison.

On May 9, Bosnian-French journalist Arman Soldin, a video journalist working for Agence France-Presse, was killed by Russian Grad rockets in the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian fixer Bohdan Bitik was killed in Kherson on April 26 and La Repubblica correspondent Corrado Zunino was injured when they were most likely ambushed by Russian snipers, according to the publication.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

