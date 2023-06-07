Prosecutors: 63 journalists from 14 countries killed by Russia's war since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Prosecutor General's Office reported on June 6 that 63 journalists from 14 countries, including Ukraine, have been killed by Russia's war since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine celebrated Journalist's Day on June 6.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, only three people have been indicted following investigations into war crimes committed against journalists in Ukraine.

One person has already been sentenced to nine years in prison.

On May 9, Bosnian-French journalist Arman Soldin, a video journalist working for Agence France-Presse, was killed by Russian Grad rockets in the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian fixer Bohdan Bitik was killed in Kherson on April 26 and La Repubblica correspondent Corrado Zunino was injured when they were most likely ambushed by Russian snipers, according to the publication.