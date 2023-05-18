Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Top judicial body allows detention of ex-Supreme Court Head

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 18, 2023 3:42 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Supreme Council of Justice voted in favor of continuing the detention of now former Supreme Court Head Vsevolod Kniaziev, the Anti-Corruption Center reported on May 18.

According to the Anti-Corruption Center, 14 out of 20 members voted in favor of the decision. The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) can now submit a motion to the High Anti-Corruption Court regarding preventive measures of Kniaziev's detention.

Since Kniaziev remains a Ukrainian judge, the Supreme Council of Justice must allow his arrest.

SAPO reported charging Kniaziev with corruption on May 16.

If convicted, Kniaziev may face up to 12 years in prison. He is accused of receiving $3 million in bribes for the court's decision favoring Ukrainian oligarch Kostiantyn Zhevago's businesses.

The Anti-Corruption Center wrote that during the hearing, Kniaziev said his office was not a secure facility and practically anyone could enter.

"People brought various sums of money to me for safekeeping, even Supreme Court judges. They were simply stored in my office," Kniaziev claimed.

Kniaziev was first detained by authorities on May 15 when he was taking a part of the bribe.

Supreme Court votes to dismiss chief alleged of taking a $3 million bribe
A plenary meeting of Ukraine’s Supreme Court has voted to dismiss the court’s head, Vsevolod Kniaziev, who was earlier detained for allegedly receiving a $3 million bribe.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
