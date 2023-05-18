Top judicial body allows detention of ex-Supreme Court Head

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Supreme Council of Justice voted in favor of continuing the detention of now former Supreme Court Head Vsevolod Kniaziev, the Anti-Corruption Center reported on May 18.

According to the Anti-Corruption Center, 14 out of 20 members voted in favor of the decision. The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) can now submit a motion to the High Anti-Corruption Court regarding preventive measures of Kniaziev's detention.

Since Kniaziev remains a Ukrainian judge, the Supreme Council of Justice must allow his arrest.

SAPO reported charging Kniaziev with corruption on May 16.

If convicted, Kniaziev may face up to 12 years in prison. He is accused of receiving $3 million in bribes for the court's decision favoring Ukrainian oligarch Kostiantyn Zhevago's businesses.

The Anti-Corruption Center wrote that during the hearing, Kniaziev said his office was not a secure facility and practically anyone could enter.

"People brought various sums of money to me for safekeeping, even Supreme Court judges. They were simply stored in my office," Kniaziev claimed.

Kniaziev was first detained by authorities on May 15 when he was taking a part of the bribe.