Supreme Court votes to dismiss chief alleged of taking a $3 million bribe

A plenary meeting of Ukraine's Supreme Court has voted to dismiss the court's head, Vsevolod Kniaziev, who was earlier detained for allegedly receiving a $3 million bribe.

According to the court's press service, 140 out of 142 judges voted in favor of the decision.

Kniaziev didn't lose his judicial privilege since the Supreme Council of Justice is the only body that can strip him of that status.

The new Chairman of the Supreme Court would be elected at a later date. Dmytro Luspenyk, the secretary of the Supreme Court's plenary sessions, was named acting head of the court due to having the longest tenure in office.

Kniaziev was detained by authorities on May 15, with charges against him to be filed later, according to the heads of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

Ukrainian news outlet ZN.UA, citing its source at the NABU, reported on May 15 that Kniaziev had allegedly received money for supporting a court ruling in favor of Ukrainian oligarch Kostiantyn Zhevago who denied the accusation.

During the press briefing on May 16, NABU Head Semen Kryvonos confirmed that Zhevago was involved in the alleged bribery case.

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Zhevago, concerning the ownership of 40.19% of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant, part of the oligarch's Ferrexpo group.

On Feb. 2, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) reported that the plant's chief accountant had been charged with tax evasion and forgery.

According to the investigation, in 2018-2021, the suspect entered false information into the company's documents, which helped it avoid paying Hr 2 billion ($54.6 million) in rent payments to the state budget for using an iron ore deposit.