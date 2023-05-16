Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Supreme Court votes to dismiss chief alleged of taking a $3 million bribe

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 16, 2023 7:17 PM 2 min read
Vsevolod Kniaziev, the head of Ukraine's Supreme Court dismissed by a no-confidence vote on May 16, 2023. (Supreme Court press service)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A plenary meeting of Ukraine's Supreme Court has voted to dismiss the court's head, Vsevolod Kniaziev, who was earlier detained for allegedly receiving a $3 million bribe.

According to the court's press service, 140 out of 142 judges voted in favor of the decision.

Kniaziev didn't lose his judicial privilege since the Supreme Council of Justice is the only body that can strip him of that status.

The new Chairman of the Supreme Court would be elected at a later date. Dmytro Luspenyk, the secretary of the Supreme Court's plenary sessions, was named acting head of the court due to having the longest tenure in office.

Kniaziev was detained by authorities on May 15, with charges against him to be filed later, according to the heads of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

Ukrainian news outlet ZN.UA, citing its source at the NABU, reported on May 15 that Kniaziev had allegedly received money for supporting a court ruling in favor of Ukrainian oligarch Kostiantyn Zhevago who denied the accusation.

During the press briefing on May 16, NABU Head Semen Kryvonos confirmed that Zhevago was involved in the alleged bribery case.

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Zhevago, concerning the ownership of 40.19% of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant, part of the oligarch's Ferrexpo group.

On Feb. 2, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) reported that the plant's chief accountant had been charged with tax evasion and forgery.

According to the investigation, in 2018-2021, the suspect entered false information into the company's documents, which helped it avoid paying Hr 2 billion ($54.6 million) in rent payments to the state budget for using an iron ore deposit.

New top anti-corruption investigator has mixed record of graft allegations, reformist credentials
Semen Kryvonos, the newly-appointed head of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), has previously held jobs associated with anti-corruption reforms. Kryvonos was appointed as head of the NABU by the Cabinet of Ministers on March 6 after being selected from a shortlist of three peopl…
Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.