Russia closes 3 train stations in Kursk Oblast for passenger transport

by Elsa Court August 8, 2024 5:59 PM 2 min read
Illustrative image of railway tracks in Moscow Oblast, Russia, on June 9, 2018. (Vyacheslav Argenberg/Getty Images).
This audio is created with AI assistance

Sudzha, Korenevo, and Psel stations in Kursk Oblast are "temporarily closed to passengers," Russian state-owned train operator Moscow Railway said on Aug. 8, as Russia claims ongoing battles in the region.

Ukrainian forces crossed the border into Kursk Oblast on Aug. 6, resulting in clashes on Russian soil that were described by Russian President Vladimir Putin as "a large-scale provocation."

Kyiv has largely refused to comment on the operation in Kursk Oblast, which takes place just as Russia is ramping up attacks in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast.

Much of the fighting is reportedly taking place around Sudzha, a village with a population of around 5,000 people located less than 10 kilometers (six miles) from the border with Ukraine. The city of Kursk lies 85 kilometers (53 miles) to the northeast of Sudzha.

Korenevo is located around 32 kilometers (20 miles) northwest of Sudzha, while Psel station is located in the village of Peschansky, 25 kilometers (15 miles) southeast of Sudzha.

"The stations at Sudzha, Korenevo, Psel are temporarily closed to passengers," Moscow Railway said.

Train services are being carried out as normal in Kursk Oblast with the exception of the Sudzhansky and Korenovsky districts, the company said.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Aug. 8 that its forces continue to engage Ukrainian troops in these two districts.

"To ensure traffic safety, additional inspections of the infrastructure and briefings for personnel are carried out," Moscow Railway added.

The company reported later in the afternoon that an additional train to Moscow will leave Kursk railway station at 3 a.m. on Aug. 9 "to meet the demand for passenger transportation."

The number of carriages on a regularly scheduled train from Kursk to Moscow "has been temporarily increased to 10," Moscow Railways added.

According to Russian media, several thousand people have been reportedly evacuated from Kursk Oblast.

Author: Elsa Court
