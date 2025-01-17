Basic military training to start in Ukrainian higher education institutions in September 2025

This audio is created with AI assistance

Basic general military training for students of Ukrainian higher education institutions will begin in September 2025, the Defense Ministry announced on Jan. 17.

President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier approved amendments to the law on military duty and military service in Ukraine. The updated law stipulates systematic basic military training for students.

The course will consist of 90 academic hours of theory study ,and 210 academic hours of practical training.

The theory part is compulsory for both men and women, aged 18 to 25. The practical course is mandatory only for men. Women can attend it at their own request, having previously passed a medical examination.

During the course, students will gain basic knowledge of tactical, intelligence, and psychological training, first aid, and the basics of military discipline. They will also master the skills of handling weapons, according to the ministry's statement.

Following the basic military training, students will take the military oath, receive a certificate, and obtain a military specialization.

Men who complete the course will become liable for military service, but according to the law on mobilization training and mobilization, they will not be drafted into the army until they are 25 years old. Up until that age, they can do so voluntarily.

As the full-scale invasion broke out, the Ukrainian government began reviewing educational programs in schools and higher education institutions to ensure that civilians were better prepared for the challenges posed by the war.

Starting in 2024, Ukrainian schools also launched a pilot program of the updated Defense of Ukraine subject, which has been taught since Soviet times. The updated program's subject will become mandatory in 2027.