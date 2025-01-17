First Deputy Education and Science Minister: Rebuilding Ukraine, one classroom at a time

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Economist recently reported that Ukraine is winning the economic war against Russia for the first time since the full-scale invasion began. Although the country has yet to return to its pre-war economic levels, the trajectory is promising. To sustain and accelerate this momentum, strategic investments, particularly in education, are crucial.

Investments in education have a multiplier effect, acting as a key driver of long-term economic growth. International support for Ukraine’s education sector is vital not just for recovery but for the social capital necessary for enduring progress.

As Ukraine enters its third year of full-scale war, the education system continues to operate under extraordinary circumstances. At the start of last year, one in seven schools was destroyed or damaged, and over 1.8 million students lost access to in-person education. The true cost, however, goes beyond physical destruction. It includes disrupted learning, emotional tolls on children, and the disconnection of students in occupied territories or abroad.

Despite these challenges, Ukraine has made significant strides in restoring education, prioritizing in-person learning where possible. These efforts have been bolstered by a 40% increase in state education funding over the past two years and substantial international support.

For the past year and a half, I’ve worked at Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science, promoting what I call “educational diplomacy” — advocating for Ukraine’s needs on global platforms and mobilizing resources. Today, 35 countries and more than 80 international organizations are helping support Ukrainian education, including leaders from UNICEF, UNESCO, the World Bank, and the Global Partnership for Education (GPE).

This international collaboration is delivering tangible results that extend beyond financial contributions, translating into concrete initiatives that impact students and teachers, laying a strong foundation for Ukraine’s recovery and future development.

In wartime, education — a fundamental right — is often one of the first casualties. Restoring it requires both innovation and collaboration. For example, the Device Coalition and international partners have provided over 247,990 devices since 2022, particularly to students in front-line and border areas, ensuring access to online learning.

Workers clear debris from a school building damaged by a missile attack in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on April 24, 2023, amid Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images)

Safe in-person learning also depends on the availability of shelters. In response, the Ukrainian government allocated $178 million for the construction of underground schools in 2024, with $147 million more planned for 2025. Together with the support of partners such as the European Union, Belgium, Lithuania, UNESCO, and UNITED24 donors, we will be able to help over 100,000 children return to school. Additionally, the Coalition for Textbooks has distributed more than 7.5 million books to ensure students have the resources to thrive.

Key funding initiatives include a $28.2 million collaboration with GPE and a $21 million project with Education Cannot Wait, focused on Ukraine’s most affected regions.

Looking to the future, Ukraine is aligning its education system with European Union standards and investing in its human capital. For instance, UNICEF is supporting reforms in preschool and inclusive education, while the World Bank has provided unprecedented financial backing for general secondary education.

I recall the early days of my tenure when our team traveled to Washington to discuss education funding with the World Bank. What seemed an uphill battle led to the groundbreaking $415 million LEARN project — one of the largest in the World Bank’s portfolio — supporting the New Ukrainian School (NUS) reform and marking the first significant World Bank funding for Ukrainian schools in over a decade.

Ukraine’s educational transformation extends beyond recovery. By 2027, the country will adopt a European-style 12-year education model. Vocational education is being revitalized with support from Swiss experts and DECIDE, while higher education reform is being advanced through a $200 million program in partnership with the World Bank.

Throughout the war, Ukraine continues to develop sustainable educational reforms. A $2.7 million capacity-building grant from GPE is one of the resources enabling these efforts.

Building international partnerships is a long and rewarding process. Behind every achievement is a great deal of coordination, advocacy, and collaboration. These partnerships are built on mutual trust, shared vision, and a deep commitment to Ukraine’s future. Educational diplomacy is a two-way street, and we are committed to being a reliable and innovative partner, sharing our expertise gained through adversity.

Ukraine’s experience is unique: despite the devastation of war, we are not only restoring education but also laying the groundwork for a stronger, more resilient future. This progress would not be possible without the collective efforts of the global community.

The quality of Ukraine’s education system reflects the strength of international cooperation and the shared commitment to achieving sustainable development goals. By investing in Ukrainian education today, we are shaping a brighter future for both our country and the world.

To all those who stand with us, I extend my deepest gratitude.

