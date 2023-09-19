Media: Protesters clash with police at Russian embassy in Armenia over Azerbaijan's offensive

This audio is created with AI assistance

Armenian citizens clashed with the police at the Russian embassy in Yerevan as the people demand Moscow to stop Azerbaijan's offensive in Nagorno-Karabakh, the News.am news portal reported on Sept. 19.

The protestors are waving the flag of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and are blocking entrances to the building, the news outlet said.

According to the Russian state news agency TASS, the embassy is completely blocked, and "normal activity remains impossible." Moscow reportedly sent a note to Armenia's Foreign Ministry asking to ensure restoration of the embassy's operations, TASS said.

Azerbaijan launched a military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh earlier on Sept. 19 with the claimed "goal of restoring the constitutional order" in the region. Shelling and explosions have been reported in Nagorno-Karabakh's de facto capital Stepanakert and other areas.

According to the latest information published by the Ombudsman of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, 25 people have been killed as a result of the hostilities and another 138 have been injured.

Nagorno-Karabakh is recognized as Azerbaijan's territory under international law. Its population of 120,000 is predominantly Armenian.

The territory declared independence in 1991 with Yerevan's military support. Until 2020, Armenia de facto controlled Nagorno-Karabakh together with the surrounding regions.

In 2020, Azerbaijan launched a military operation establishing control over parts of Nagorno Karabakh.

In November 2020, Russia brokered an armistice between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Moscow sent forces to patrol the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia.

In 2022, Yerevan accused Russia of failing its peacekeeping mission when Moscow began withdrawing its troops in 2022 and allowed Azerbaijan to blockade Nagorno-Karabakh, preventing basic supplies from reaching the population.