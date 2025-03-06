The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Trump & Russia, Trump & Ukraine, Democrats
Edit post

'Stop being Putin's ho' — US congresswoman lambasts Trump speech

by Abbey Fenbert March 6, 2025 4:51 AM 2 min read
Rep. Jasmine Crockett speaks in the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 26, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump needs to stop appeasing Russian President Vladimir Putin, Representative Jasmine Crockett said in response to Trump's congressional address on March 4.

Crockett, a Democrat, was asked by the digital media organization Call to Activism to share  what she would like to say to Trump following his speech.

"I would tell him to grow a spine and stop being Putin's ho," she said.

Crockett's remarks come amid a series of disastrous upheavals in U.S.-Ukraine relations, beginning with Trump kicking President Volodymyr Zelensky out of the White House on Feb. 28 and culminating in Washington's freeze on military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv.

The Kremlin has hailed these developments, saying they align with Moscow's interests.

Trump "is out here really doing the bidding of Russia in a way we've never seen an American president do," Crockett said. She went on to denounce Trump's treatment of Zelensky, calling their White House meeting a "disgrace."

"We need a president that understands what diplomacy looks like, and it doesn't look like the disgrace that we saw that took place in the Oval Office."

Ahead of Trump's address, other leading Democrats in the House and Senate issued a statement warning that the administration's ties with Russia were a threat to U.S. security interests.

"Trump has shown more alignment with Vladimir Putin, who threatens the international rules-based order, than with our long-standing partners and allies," congressmembers serving on military, intelligence, and foreign policy committees wrote.

During his speech, Trump was vague about the decision to halt all military aid to Ukraine. He read out a recent statement from Zelensky expressing Ukraine's readiness for a peace agreement, framing it as a diplomacy win for his administration. He also claimed Russia had sent "strong signals" that they were ready to make a deal.

The freeze on military support to Ukraine remains in place despite Zelensky's statement. U.S. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said on March 5 that Trump may resume aid deliveries once Ukraine makes further steps towards peace talks.

Russia, China ‘salivating’ as Trump’s Ukraine peace plan unfolds, experts say
U.S. President Donald Trump’s escalating pressure on Ukraine over the past week has shocked the global community as he pushes for a quick end to Russia’s full-scale invasion. The news on March 3 that the U.S. would suspend all military aid to Ukraine sparked fears in
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Author: Abbey Fenbert

Most popular

News Feed

5:58 PM
Video

How Trump’s Ukraine peace plan could backfire.

U.S. President Donald Trump entered the White House promising to bring a swift end to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and his first few weeks in office have proven he’s determined to follow through. While his endeavour to fulfil a campaign promise in itself is not too surprising, the way he is approaching the issue has stunned not only Ukraine, but also the U.S.’s long-term global allies, who are now scrambling to adjust to a world in which Washington cannot be viewed as a reliable security partner. The Kyiv Independent spoke to George Barros, Russia team lead at the Institute for the Study of War, who explains why America’s global adversaries will be “salivating” at what is currently unfolding on the global stage.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.