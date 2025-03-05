Top Democrats accuse Trump, Musk of endangering US security by siding with Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump is "threatening the national security of our country," top Democratic lawmakers said in a statement issued March 4.

The statement came hours before Trump is set to deliver a major address to a joint session of Congress, his first since returning to the White House on Jan. 20.

"Since taking office a little more than a month ago, the president has alienated nearly every international partner and ally we have, leaving us isolated in an increasingly dangerous world as Russia, North Korea, Iran, and China work together," the statement reads.

"We need partners and allies to effectively address the multitude of national security threats we face — or could face. Yet, Trump has shown more alignment with Vladimir Putin, who threatens the international rules-based order, than with our long-standing partners and allies."

The statement was signed by leading congressional Democrats on military, intelligence, and foreign policy committees. Its publication follows Trump's order to immediately halt all military aid to Ukraine.

The statement harshly criticized the aid freeze, which it said "appallingly demonstrated" Trump's alliance with Moscow over Kyiv.

Democrats also condemned billionaire Elon Musk for directing mass terminations of federal workers as the head of the Trump-created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The firings "weakened our ability to respond to international crises," lawmakers said.

The officials called on others to take action to defend U.S. security interests against threats from the administration.

"We are speaking out and urging others to join us before it's too late," the statement said.

"Because make no mistake — this is a concerted effort by Trump and Musk to dismantle our system of government and exploit our weakness to consolidate power that benefits the very countries threatening our national security."

The Trump administration's decision to suspend aid to Ukraine came on top of several recent Kremlin-friendly moves. Trump has undermined President Volodymyr Zelensky's legitimacy, falsely blamed Ukraine for starting the war, refused to label Putin a dictator, and sent delegates to talks with Russian officials without Ukraine's participation.

The White House has also been considering lifting sanctions imposed against Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.