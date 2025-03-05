The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, Russia, Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Trump & Russia, Vladimir Putin, Democrats
Edit post

Top Democrats accuse Trump, Musk of endangering US security by siding with Russia

by Abbey Fenbert March 5, 2025 3:54 AM 2 min read
U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (R) and Jack Reed (L), members of the Senate Foreign Relations and Armed Services committees, respectively, on June 4, 2024, in Washington, DC. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump is "threatening the national security of our country," top Democratic lawmakers said in a statement issued March 4.

The statement came hours before Trump is set to deliver a major address to a joint session of Congress, his first since returning to the White House on Jan. 20.

"Since taking office a little more than a month ago, the president has alienated nearly every international partner and ally we have, leaving us isolated in an increasingly dangerous world as Russia, North Korea, Iran, and China work together," the statement reads.

"We need partners and allies to effectively address the multitude of national security threats we face — or could face. Yet, Trump has shown more alignment with Vladimir Putin, who threatens the international rules-based order, than with our long-standing partners and allies."

The statement was signed by leading congressional Democrats on military, intelligence, and foreign policy committees. Its publication follows Trump's order to immediately halt all military aid to Ukraine.

The statement harshly criticized the aid freeze, which it said "appallingly demonstrated" Trump's alliance with Moscow over Kyiv.

Democrats also condemned billionaire Elon Musk for directing mass terminations of federal workers as the head of the Trump-created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The firings "weakened our ability to respond to international crises," lawmakers said.

The officials called on others to take action to defend U.S. security interests against threats from the administration.

"We are speaking out and urging others to join us before it's too late," the statement said.

"Because make no mistake — this is a concerted effort by Trump and Musk to dismantle our system of government and exploit our weakness to consolidate power that benefits the very countries threatening our national security."

The Trump administration's decision to suspend aid to Ukraine came on top of several recent Kremlin-friendly moves. Trump has undermined President Volodymyr Zelensky's legitimacy, falsely blamed Ukraine for starting the war, refused to label Putin a dictator, and sent delegates to talks with Russian officials without Ukraine's participation.

The White House has also been considering lifting sanctions imposed against Russia for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Trump’s pivot toward Moscow met with joy in Russia
It’s a good decision, says Kremlin’s spokesman, following the U.S. pausing of all aid to Ukraine. “The details remain to be seen, but if this is true, it is a decision that could indeed push the ‘Kyiv regime’ towards a peace process,” said Dmitry Peskov. Russia has been open
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Abbey Fenbert

Most popular

News Feed

7:14 PM
Video

Why Trump’s Ukraine aid freeze upends world order.

The U.S. has suspended military aid to Ukraine as part of a pressure campaign to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky toward negotiations with Russia, U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller said on March 4. It’s just the latest in a series of developments since Trump took office that mark a dramtic shift in the U.S.’s relationship with not only Ukraine, but Europe, and the rest of the world. The Kyiv Independent spoke with Timothy Ash, associate fellow at the Chatham House’s Russia and Eurasia Programme, who told us that what is unfolding right now amount to “teutonic shifts in alliances that I don’t think anyone could quite have imagined.”
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.