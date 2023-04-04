Stoltenberg: Ukraine's position at negotiating table 'inextricably linked' to battlefield strength

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's position at the negotiating table is "inextricably linked" to its strength on the battlefield, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on April 4.

Stoltenberg told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty that it was up to Ukraine to determine the terms for negotiations with Russia but "what happens through the negotiating table is inextricably linked to the strength of the battlefield."

Ensuring that Ukraine would benefit from a negotiated solution meant that Ukraine's allies should provide it with the military aid it needs, Stoltenberg added.

The NATO Secretary General also reiterated that Russia is trying to compensate for its setbacks on the battlefield, including poorly-trained and poorly-equipped soldiers, by outnumbering Ukraine in the number of troops.

Stoltenberg argued that the Russian military should not be underestimated because they consider their troops expendable in their efforts to cause maximum harm to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This was "just another argument" to continue supporting Ukraine militarily, Stoltenberg added.