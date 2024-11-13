Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Slovakia, Ukraine, Gas, EU gas transit, Russian gas
Edit post

Slovakia signs pilot contract for purchase of natural gas from Azerbaijan

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 13, 2024 5:58 PM 2 min read
Oil pumping jacks, also known as "nodding donkeys", at a Rosneft Oil Co. oilfield near Sokolovka village, in the Udmurt Republic, Russia, on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovak state-owned energy supplier Slovensky plynarensky priemysel (SPP) has signed a short-term pilot contract to purchase natural gas from Azerbaijan, the company told Reuters on Nov. 12.

Russian gas continues to flow through Ukraine to the European Union as part of a deal signed in 2019, which is set to expire in December 2024.

European states and Ukraine have been in talks with Azerbaijan to replace Russia as a supplier.

SPP may also consider a longer-term agreement, as it is also preparing to cut off Russian gas supplies through Ukraine.

SPP said it had diversified its gas purchase contracts with BP, Exxon Mobil, Shell, Eni, and RWE and has up to 150% of its customers' consumption as a "safety cushion." The company added that this volume could grow.

"Due to the high risk of stopping gas supplies via the eastern pipeline, we are taking measures to guarantee safe gas supplies to our customers, from large industrial customers to households, in any situation," SPP CEO Vojtech Ferencz said.

The southern transit route through the Turk Stream pipeline across the Black Sea will be important if transit through Ukraine is stopped and some Russian or Azerbaijani gas could go through this pipeline, according to SPP.

SPP said that with the loss of Russian supplies, it would have to buy all the volume it needs from another source and physically transport it to Slovakia, costing it at least 140 million euros ($148.6 million) more.

Slovakia is among the countries most reliant on Russian energy supplies. While Moscow cut much of its pipeline gas transit to Europe in 2022, Slovakia, Austria, and Hungary remain heavily dependent on Russian imports.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Sept. 6 that negotiations are underway with the EU, Moscow, and Kyiv to transport Azeri gas after Ukraine stops transiting Russian gas. Gas supplies from Azerbaijan would have to first transit through southern Russia before reaching Ukraine.

Europe is "fully committed" to phasing out Russian gas and is "ready to live without this Russian gas coming from the Ukrainian transit route," EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Sept. 11.

However, with Azerbaijan itself increasing imports of Russian gas since the start of the full-scale war, the EU's turn to Azerbaijan has been criticized for simply bringing the same gas to Europe but with extra steps.

Why Russia still rakes in cash transporting gas through Ukraine: 4 key charts
While Russia’s deadly war rages on Ukraine’s soil, one unexpected aspect of the invasion is that natural gas continues to flow through Ukraine from Russia, with both sides profiting from the deal and – to an extent – financing each other’s war machines. That is expected to change when their deal ex…
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:00 AM

US says North Korean troops join combat alongside Russia.

"Today I can confirm that over 10,000 (North Korean) soldiers have been sent to eastern Russia, and most of them have moved to the far western Kursk Oblast, where they have begun engaging in combat operations with Russian forces," spokesperson Vedant Patel said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.