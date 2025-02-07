Skip to content
Slovakia resumes gas imports from Russia via TurkStream pipeline

by Sonya Bandouil February 7, 2025 5:45 AM 1 min read
A view shows the Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft's Moscow oil refinery on the south-eastern outskirts of Moscow, Russia on April 28, 2022. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP/Getty Images)
Slovak gas company SPP began importing Russian gas again through the TurkStream pipeline on Feb. 1, with plans to double supplies by April, Slovak news agency TASR reported on Feb. 6.

SPP Chairman Vojtech Ferencz confirmed that the company still has a contract with Gazprom, citing the lower transit fees compared to other suppliers.

The pipeline goes through Turkey and Hungary, eventually reaching Slovakia.

However, Michal Lalik, head of SPP’s trade division, noted that Slovakia would still need additional imports from other routes, as the current imports cannot fully meet demand.

Slovakia’s gas needs in January were mainly met using domestic reserves, which remain above average.

Ukraine did not renew a pre-war agreement to transit Russian gas to Europe via Ukrainian territory, instead allowing the deal to expire on Jan. 1. Kyiv repeatedly warned that it would not extend the deal in order to stop financing Russia's full-scale war.

Following Ukraine’s decision, Fico threatened to limit aid to Ukrainians and cut off electricity supplies due to the termination of Russian gas transit.

Fico and his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban have been among some of the most vocal opponents of Ukraine's decision to stop Russian gas transit.

Ukraine’s military intelligence reportedly disrupts Gazprom’s digital services
Cyber specialists from Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Agency (HUR) launched a cyber attack on Gazprom and Gazpromneft on Jan. 29, Hromadske reported, citing sources from HUR.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: Sonya Bandouil
