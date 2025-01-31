Ukraine's military intelligence disrupts Gazprom's digital services

This audio is created with AI assistance

Cyber specialists from Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Agency (HUR) launched a cyber attack against Gazprom and Gazpromneft on Jan. 29, Hromadske reported, citing undisclosed sources from HUR.

The group carried out a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, severely disrupting Gazprom’s digital services.

This operation was symbolically carried out on Jan. 29 which is the anniversary of the Battle of Kruty, where Ukrainian cadets and volunteers fought against the Bolshevik advance in 1918.

As about 5,000 Bolshevik troops came to seize Kyiv, a young student battalion of about 500 students dug trenches near the city and courageously faced them in an unequal fight.

“Today’s troubles for Russian drivers are a message from our brothers of 1918, the heroes of the battle at Kruty, who over a century ago dealt a blow to the criminal Russian forces under Muravyov. Today, we continue the fight of those defenders of Kyiv, both on the front lines and in cyberspace,” HUR stated.

The attack targeted critical online systems, and as a result, customers have been unable to access accounts, process fuel payments, or use other digital services since January 28.

Gazprom referred to the incident as a “temporary technical glitch” without offering details or a resolution timeline.

Cyberattacks have been widely used by both Ukraine and Russia during the full-scale war.