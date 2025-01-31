Skip to content
News Feed, HUR, Gazprom, Ukraine's military intelligence, Cyberattack, Russia
Ukraine's military intelligence disrupts Gazprom's digital services

by Sonya Bandouil January 31, 2025 4:59 AM 2 min read
Ukraine's Military Intelligence Agency targeted Gazprom and Gazpromneft in a cyber attack on Jan. 29 (Photo illustration by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Cyber specialists from Ukraine’s Military Intelligence Agency (HUR) launched a cyber attack against Gazprom and Gazpromneft on Jan. 29, Hromadske reported, citing undisclosed sources from HUR.

The group carried out a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, severely disrupting Gazprom’s digital services.

This operation was symbolically carried out on Jan. 29 which is the anniversary of the Battle of Kruty, where Ukrainian cadets and volunteers fought against the Bolshevik advance in 1918.

As about 5,000 Bolshevik troops came to seize Kyiv, a young student battalion of about 500 students dug trenches near the city and courageously faced them in an unequal fight.

“Today’s troubles for Russian drivers are a message from our brothers of 1918, the heroes of the battle at Kruty, who over a century ago dealt a blow to the criminal Russian forces under Muravyov. Today, we continue the fight of those defenders of Kyiv, both on the front lines and in cyberspace,” HUR stated.

The attack targeted critical online systems, and as a result, customers have been unable to access accounts, process fuel payments, or use other digital services since January 28.

Gazprom referred to the incident as a “temporary technical glitch” without offering details or a resolution timeline.

Cyberattacks have been widely used by both Ukraine and Russia during the full-scale war.

Ukrainian defense tech company Huless raises over $1 million for tethered drone systems
Huless, a Ukrainian company developing tethered drone systems, secured over $1 million in private financing, loans, and a grant from Ukrainian Defense Tech cluster Brave1, the company said in a press release on Jan. 30.
The Kyiv IndependentYana Prots
Author: Sonya Bandouil
2:46 AM

IAEA chief to visit Kyiv next week.

"As long as this horrific war continues, the IAEA will remain present and stay active, focused on doing everything we can to support nuclear safety and security in extremely challenging circumstances," Director General Rafael Grossi said.
