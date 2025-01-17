Ukraine ready to help Slovakia achieve energy stability, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is ready for dialogue on energy security with Slovakia and can help it achieve energy stability, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 17 at a meeting with a delegation of the Progressive Slovakia political party, which is led by Michal Simecka.

Zelensky's statement follows Ukraine's decision to stop Russian gas transit via its territory, including supplies to Slovakia. Slovak Prime Minister Robet Fico has threatened to limit aid to Ukrainians and cut off electricity supplies due to the termination of Russian gas transit.

Earlier on Jan. 17, pro-Western opposition leader Simecka arrived in Kyiv. The Slovak politician's visit comes a few days after Zelensky invited Fico to Ukraine's capital to discuss the energy situation.

"We are ready to help the Slovak people in ensuring their energy stability and security," Zelensky said.

"It is very important for us to hear a signal from the Slovak people that you will also support Ukrainians on our path to the European Union and NATO. This is a key issue for us because of the war, because of the security guarantees that are very important for us."

Zelensky added that the visit of the Slovak delegation "is a signal" that Slovakia will continue to support Ukraine's sovereignty and independence. The president also reminded that he had invited Fico to Kyiv.

"We were ready to host the leader of our friends from Slovakia but another leader arrived," Zelensky said.

Ukraine did not renew a pre-war agreement to transit Russian gas to Europe via Ukrainian territory, instead allowing the deal to expire on Jan. 1. Kyiv warned repeatedly that it would not extend the deal in order to stop financing Russia's full-scale war.

Fico and his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban have been among some of the most vocal opponents of Ukraine's decision to stop Russian gas transit.

Despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Orban and Fico have continued to maintain friendly ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, meeting with him and promoting pro-Russian narratives in Europe.

On Jan. 14, Slovakia's opposition parties announced plans to initiate a vote of no confidence in Fico's government, citing concerns over his governance and foreign policy direction.