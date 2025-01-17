Slovak opposition leader arrives in Kyiv to 'reopen door Fico slammed'

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Slovak delegation headed by pro-Western opposition leader Michal Simecka of Progressive Slovakia party arrived in Kyiv on Jan. 17, he said on social media.

"Our goal is clear — to reopen the door that Robert Fico slammed with his aggressive outbursts," Simecka wrote, who in turn initiated a confidence vote set for next week.

His visit comes days after President Volodymyr Zelensky invited Fico to visit Kyiv on Jan. 17 amid the Slovak prime minister's threats to limit aid to Ukrainians and cut off electricity supplies due to the termination of Russian gas transit through Ukraine to Europe.

Fico said on Jan. 16 he may meet with Zelensky in the "next few days."

According to the opposition leader, the Slovak delegation is planning to hold "important talks" with a Ukrainian side.

"Slovakia and Ukraine are close partners and can help each other a great deal," he said.

Ukraine did not renew a pre-war agreement to transit Russian gas to Europe via Ukrainian territory, instead allowing the deal to expire on Jan. 1. Kyiv warned repeatedly that it would not extend the deal in order to stop financing Russia's full-scale war.

Fico and his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban have been among some of the most vocal opponents of Ukraine's decision to stop Russian gas transit.

Despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Orban and Fico have continued to maintain friendly ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, meeting with him, and promoting pro-Russian narratives in Europe.

On Jan. 14, Slovakia's opposition parties announced plans to initiate a vote of no confidence in Fico's government, citing concerns over his governance and foreign policy direction.