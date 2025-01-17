Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russian gas, War, Robert Fico
Edit post

Slovak opposition leader arrives in Kyiv to 'reopen door Fico slammed'

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 17, 2025 2:54 PM 2 min read
Slovak opposition leader Michal Simecka of Progressive Slovakia party in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 17, 2024. (Michal Simecka/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Slovak delegation headed by pro-Western opposition leader Michal Simecka of Progressive Slovakia party arrived in Kyiv on Jan. 17, he said on social media.

"Our goal is clear — to reopen the door that Robert Fico slammed with his aggressive outbursts," Simecka wrote, who in turn initiated a confidence vote set for next week.

His visit comes days after President Volodymyr Zelensky invited Fico to visit Kyiv on Jan. 17 amid the Slovak prime minister's threats to limit aid to Ukrainians and cut off electricity supplies due to the termination of Russian gas transit through Ukraine to Europe.

Fico said on Jan. 16 he may meet with Zelensky in the "next few days."

According to the opposition leader, the Slovak delegation is planning to hold "important talks" with a Ukrainian side.

"Slovakia and Ukraine are close partners and can help each other a great deal," he said.

Ukraine did not renew a pre-war agreement to transit Russian gas to Europe via Ukrainian territory, instead allowing the deal to expire on Jan. 1. Kyiv warned repeatedly that it would not extend the deal in order to stop financing Russia's full-scale war.

Fico and his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban have been among some of the most vocal opponents of Ukraine's decision to stop Russian gas transit.

Despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Orban and Fico have continued to maintain friendly ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, meeting with him, and promoting pro-Russian narratives in Europe.

On Jan. 14, Slovakia's opposition parties announced plans to initiate a vote of no confidence in Fico's government, citing concerns over his governance and foreign policy direction.  

‘You were shot. Why didn’t you forgive?’ Zelensky tells Fico, drawing parallels to Russian aggression
The Slovak government is playing very dangerous game by criticizing military support for Ukraine and getting closer to Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the Polish media on Jan. 16.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.