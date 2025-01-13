Fico invited Zelensky to Slovakia to discuss gas transit via Ukraine; Zelensky responds

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story was updated as President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Fico's invitation.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico proposed President Volodymyr Zelensky a meeting in Slovakia to discuss halting the Russian gas transit through Ukraine in his video address on Jan. 13 on Facebook.

"Okay. Come to Kyiv on Friday," Zelensky responded a few hours later to Fico's call on Twitter.

A day prior, Zelensky reacted to Fico's threats to limit aid to Ukrainians and cut off electricity supplies due to the termination of Russian gas transit through Ukraine to Europe. Zelensky said that Ukraine had offered Slovakia assistance for the adaptation period, but "Fico arrogantly refused."

Fico said he would not respond to Zelensky's recent statement to avoid "further escalation of tensions." Fico claimed he wanted to focus instead on "resolving the situation with the shutdown of gas transit."

The Slovakian prime minister said he would like to hold a meeting with Zelensky in Slovakia near the border with Ukraine "as soon as possible."

Fico believed that this move would establish "favorable conditions" for discussing gas supplies to Slovakia and other countries through Ukraine and possible "technical solutions," considering the termination of the contract between Ukraine and Russia on Dec. 31, 2024.

Fico also estimated Slovakia's alleged losses from stopping Russian gas supplies via Ukraine at 500 million euros ($510 million) per year.

Fico and his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban have been among some of the most vocal opponents of Ukraine's decision to stop Russian gas transit. Despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Orban and Fico have continued to maintain friendly ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, meeting with him, and promoting pro-Russian narratives in Europe.

Fico previously threatened to cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine amid increasing blackouts due to Russian attacks targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

While the EU has made efforts to reduce dependency on Russian fossil fuels following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, many countries, including Slovakia and Hungary, remain reliant on Russian gas.