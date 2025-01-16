Skip to content
Fico may meet with Zelensky in 'next few days'

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 16, 2025 9:05 PM 2 min read
Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia speaks during a press conference at the end of the European Council Meeting on Dec. 19, 2024 in Brussels, Belgium (Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico may meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the "next few days," he told journalists on Jan. 16, iRozhlas reported.

"We are looking for another date, which should be in the next few days," Fico said when asked about a potential meeting with Zelensky.

Fico did not specify where the meeting might take place.

Fico had earlier offered Zelensky a meeting at the Slovak-Ukrainian border to discuss Ukraine's decision to end Russian gas transit through Ukraine. In response, the Ukrainian president invited the Slovak prime minister to Kyiv.

Following Zelensky's invitation, Tibor Gaspar, deputy speaker of the Slovak Parliament, said that Fico would not be visiting the Ukrainian capital.

Ukraine did not renew a pre-war agreement to transit Russian gas to Europe via Ukrainian territory, instead allowing the deal to expire on Jan. 1. Kyiv warned repeatedly that it would not extend the deal in order to stop financing Russia's full-scale war.

Fico and his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban have been among some of the most vocal opponents of Ukraine's decision to stop Russian gas transit.

Despite Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Orban and Fico have continued to maintain friendly ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin, meeting with him, and promoting pro-Russian narratives in Europe.

Fico previously threatened to cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine amid increasing blackouts due to Russian attacks targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

While the EU has made efforts to reduce dependency on Russian fossil fuels following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, many countries, including Slovakia and Hungary, remain reliant on Russian gas.

As Russia cuts Transnistria from gas, stranded locals search for someone to blame
VARNIȚA, Moldova — The buzzing sound of chainsaws and generators is now common in Varnița, a village of 5,000 that borders Moldova’s Russian-controlled region of Transnistria. Located next to the Russian-controlled city of Bender (Tighina), the village is subordinated to Chișinău but depends on the…
The Kyiv IndependentPaula Erizanu
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

News Feed

7:54 AM  (Updated: )

UK PM Starmer visits Kyiv to sign '100 Year Partnership' with Ukraine.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Kyiv on Jan. 16 amid an unannounced visit to the Ukrainian capital, where Starmer is set to sign a wide-ranging "100 Year Partnership" treaty, covering a number of areas including defense, energy, and trade.
