Slovak opposition announces no-confidence vote against PM

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 14, 2025 11:08 PM 2 min read
Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia speaks during a press conference at the end of the European Council Meeting on December 19, 2024 in Brussels, Belgium (Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovakia's pro-Western opposition parties announced plans to initiate a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Robert Fico's government, citing concerns over his governance and foreign policy direction, TASR news agency reported on Jan. 14.

The opposition — Progressive Slovakia, Freedom and Solidarity, the Christian Democrats, and others — criticized Fico for undermining Slovakia's pro-European stance and failing to address domestic issues such as healthcare, rising prices, and administrative inefficiencies.

Opposition leader Michal Simecka of Progressive Slovakia accused Fico of steering Slovakia toward pro-Russian policies. "Fico has left Slovakia," Simecka said, referencing the prime minister's recent travels, including a controversial visit to Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Fico's Kremlin-friendly stance has drawn widespread criticism, with accusations that he prioritizes ties with autocratic regimes over Slovakia's Western alliances.

Protests erupted in Slovakia's capital on Jan. 3, with thousands chanting pro-EU slogans and condemning Fico's policies.

The opposition has criticized Fico's domestic governance, accusing him of neglecting pressing national issues while alienating Slovakia from its Western allies. "We will not allow Fico to turn Slovakia eastward," Simecka said, as reported by Aktuality.

Efforts to convene an extraordinary parliamentary session to reaffirm Slovakia's foreign policy orientation failed due to a lack of coalition support. The opposition now plans to use the no-confidence vote as a platform to challenge Fico's policies and leadership.

Relations between Slovakia and Ukraine have deteriorated after Kyiv allowed a pre-war Russian gas transit deal to expire on Dec. 31, 2024. In retaliation, Fico threatened to reduce aid to Ukrainian refugees and cut electricity exports to Ukraine.

Before Fico's government took power, Slovakia had been a leading supporter of Ukraine, delivering military aid and fighter jets.

Fico's administration reversed this policy, halting arms shipments and adopting rhetoric critical of the West's role in Russia's war against Ukraine.

Public dissatisfaction with Fico's policies has been growing, as demonstrated by the Bratislava protests. Demonstrators carried Slovak and EU flags, played the EU anthem, and displayed banners like "We are Europe" and "Fico, go to Moscow, leave Slovakia in peace."

The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
