Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Russian gas, EU gas transit, Robert Fico, Slovakia
Edit post

Slovak PM threatens Ukraine with aid cuts over halted Russian gas transit

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 9, 2025 7:20 PM 2 min read
Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico at a bilateral meeting at the Itamaty Palace in Brazil, on December 10, 2024 (Ton Molina/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico escalated threats against Ukraine on Jan. 9, warning of severe consequences in response to Kyiv’s suspension of Russian gas transit, Slovak media outlet Teraz.sk reported.

He was speaking after talks with EU officials in Brussels.

Kyiv terminated Russian gas transit on Jan. 1, citing its refusal to finance Russia’s war. Slovakia, which had previously imported Russian gas through Ukraine, has voiced concerns over the decision's economic impact.

Fico said that Slovakia could halt its humanitarian aid to Ukraine, cut or cancel social benefits for Ukrainian refugees, and cease emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine. He also suggested using Slovakia's veto power over EU decisions as leverage against Kyiv.

The prime minister noted that these steps would only be taken if Slovakia "has no other choice."

Fico also announced the immediate formation of a working group comprising representatives from Slovakia, Ukraine, and the European Commission to address the issue.

‘Fico’s energy policy poses a threat to Europe’ — Ukraine criticizes Slovak PM after Russia visit
The criticism followed Fico’s meeting with Putin in Moscow on Dec. 22 to discuss gas supplies after Ukraine announced it would not extend its transit deal for Russian gas beyond Dec. 31.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy

The Jan. 7 meeting between Slovak, Ukrainian, and European Commission representatives in Brussels was canceled after Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko remained in Kyiv to address urgent energy issues.

Hungary has also expressed opposition to Ukraine’s energy policies. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto criticized a Ukrainian parliamentary bill proposing a halt to Russian oil and gas transit during martial law, calling it "unacceptable" in a Jan. 8 Facebook post.

Szijjarto underscored Hungary's power to influence Ukraine’s EU aspirations, noting that all member states must unanimously approve new admissions.

Since taking office, Fico has shifted Slovakia’s foreign policy, halting military aid to Ukraine and adopting rhetoric more aligned with Russia, raising concerns among Kyiv and European partners.

Despite the EU’s push to cut reliance on Russian fossil fuels, Slovakia remains dependent on Russian gas, bound by a long-term contract with Gazprom, Moscow's state-owned energy giant.

Ukraine to help Moldova amid worsening energy crisis
“An important task now is to help Moldova overcome its energy challenges and prevent Moscow from stirring up social tensions. ... We are ready to help,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan. 8.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.Read more
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:42 PM

Zelensky, NATO chief discuss air defense, arms production at Ramstein meeting.

Zelensky emphasized involving NATO members in purchasing Ukrainian weapons under a model pioneered by Denmark. The Danish government became the first country to offer to donate arms to Ukraine via direct purchases from the Ukrainian defense industry, as Kyiv's defense budget does not match the capacities of domestic weapons production.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.