Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Sky News: Ukrainian Navy Commander signals Kyiv would win faster if there's permission to fire Western weapons deep inside Russia

by Asami Terajima and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 28, 2024 2:25 PM 2 min read
Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa (front centre), salutes as he is welcomed to Admiralty House, London, ahead of a press conference for the launch of the Maritime Capability Coalition for Ukraine, on Dec. 11, 2023. (Lucy North/PA Images via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksii Neizhpapa told Sky News that the state of the war would have been very different if allies had not given restrictions to Kyiv on the use of Western weapons.

In an interview published on Jan. 27, Vice Admiral Neizhpapa signaled Kyiv would be able to win the war faster if it had permission to fire Western weapons against targets inside Russia, Sky News reported.

"We must have the capabilities to make sure that Russia will give up forever the thought of even looking in Ukraine's direction, including at sea," Neizhpapa said, as quoted by Sky News.

How Ukraine destroys Russia’s Black Sea Fleet one ship at a time
At a time when the front line in Russia’s war against Ukraine has not moved much in the last year, success in the Black Sea has been a major silver lining for Ukraine’s military campaign. How does Ukraine manage to do that? The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Throughout the full-scale war, Ukraine has regularly struck Russia's Black Sea fleet, with the best-known strike being the sinking of the Russian navy missile cruiser Moskva, estimated to be worth $750 million in April 2022.

In October 2023, U.K. Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said that Ukraine's recent attacks on Russia's Black Sea Fleet have led to the "functional defeat" of the Russian Navy in the Black Sea.

The Russian Black Sea Fleet, based in occupied Crimea, suffered a major blow in September 2023, including strikes on a command post on Sept. 20 and on its headquarters on Sept. 22.

Ukraine claimed that the latter killed 34 Russian officers, including the fleet's commander, and injured 105 more soldiers.

These strikes have caused "almost certainly severe" damage to the fleet, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on Sept. 26. The fleet's ability to continue wider regional security patrols and enforce its de facto blockade of Ukrainian ports is therefore likely reduced, it added.

According to Sky News, the Sept. 22 attack was carried out using U.K.-provided long-range Storm Shadow missiles.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the General Staff has reported that Ukraine destroyed 23 Russian ships and boats.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Kuleba: ‘Europe doesn’t know how to fight wars’
Sitting down with the Kyiv Independent for an interview in Kyiv, Ukraine’s top diplomat is sharply dressed and in a good mood. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is among the last Ukrainian top officials who still prefers a suit to a military-style garb. He’s happy with the work his ministry has
The Kyiv IndependentOleksiy Sorokin
Authors: Asami Terajima, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
2:27 AM

Russia shells 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces shelled Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast 15 times on Jan. 27, firing at 10 communities and causing over 90 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
7:27 PM

Russian attack on Kherson Oblast injures man.

A Russian attack on the village of Tiahynka in Kherson Oblast injured a man on Jan. 27, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported. The 66-year-old was reportedly hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.
4:46 PM

Kuleba: Ukraine, Lithuania agree on joint drone production.

Ukraine and Lithuania have determined joint steps in scaling up drone production for Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during the press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis, in Kyiv on Jan. 27.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.