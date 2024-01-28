General Staff: Russia has lost 382,110 troops in Ukraine since start of full-scale invasion

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 382,110 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 28.

This number includes 740 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,280 tanks, 11,671 armored fighting vehicles, 12,103 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,097 artillery systems, 972 multiple-launch rocket systems, 660 air defense systems, 331 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 7,041 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.