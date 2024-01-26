How Ukraine destroys Russia's Black Sea Fleet one ship at a time

At a time when the front line in Russia’s war against Ukraine has not moved much in the last year, success in the Black Sea has been a major silver lining for Ukraine’s military campaign. How does Ukraine manage to do that? The Kyiv Independent’s Francis Farrell explains.
Before its occupation in March 2022, the Zaporizhzhia plant, the largest nuclear plant in Europe, used to produce more than 40% of nuclear-generated electricity in Ukraine. Today, three nuclear power plants in Ukrainian-controlled territory produce about 55% of the country's electricity needs.
The EU activated the Temporary Protection Directive in March 2022 after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. According to Eurostat, over 4.2 million Ukrainian refugees are currently registered for temporary protections to legally access housing, find work, and receive social benefits in the EU states.
An international commission is needed to establish the cause of the Russian Il-76 transport plane's crash, but Moscow currently rejects this option, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) spokesperson Andrii Yusov said on air on Jan. 26.
Ukrainian tennis player Lyudmyla Kichenok and Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko advanced on Jan. 26 to the Australian Open doubles final, defeating reigning U.S. Open champions Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe.
Hundreds of thousands of surveillance cameras used in Ukraine transmit information to servers of their Chinese state-linked manufacturers, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's (RFE/RL) investigative project Schemes reported on Jan. 25.
Despite repeated requests from RFE/RL, the U.S. State Department has not yet officially designated Alsu Kurmasheva as "wrongfully detained," as it has done with Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, both of whom are U.S. citizens currently held in Russian jails.
Stockholm has sent 93 shipments of aid, including generators, transformers, substations, and other equipment for repair works at energy facilities following Russian attacks, the Energy Ministry said after the "Restoration of the Ukrainian energy sector: the opportunities for Swedish business" webinar.
The two lawmakers previously belonged to the banned pro-Russian political party Opposition Platform — for Life, founded by controversial lawmaker Yurii Boiko and pro-Russian oligarch Viktor Medvedvhuk.
Russia has lost 380,600 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 26. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Over the course of the day, the Russian military assailed the region with artillery and mortar fire, drone strikes, tank attacks, and mines. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.
Senior Russian lawmaker Andrey Kartopolov claimed on Jan. 25 that Ukraine was given a 15-minute-warning ahead of the flight of the Il-76 plane that crashed in Belgorod Oblast on Jan. 24, though Ukrainian officials deny receiving any such notification.
The United Nations disclosed that in 2022 it initiated the opening of a Russian bank account due to complications arising from Western sanctions affecting conventional payment channels. The UN has received membership fees from three Russian banks for a climate funding program through the account, Reuters reports.
Despite sanctions, Russia imported advanced chips valued at more than $1 billion from U.S. and European companies during the initial nine months of 2023, according to classified data from the Russian customs service obtained by Bloomberg.