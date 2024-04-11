Shmyhal visits Slovakia for bilateral talks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced he is in the Slovak town of Michalovce on April 11 on an official visit.

Shmyhal met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Michalovce, which lies just 30 kilometers from the Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod on the Slovak-Ukrainian border.

"Arrived in Slovakia to hold intergovernmental consultations," Shmyhal said on his Telegram channel.

The agenda includes discussions on cooperation in the fields of energy, logistics, and trade, as well as Ukraine's peace formula, Shmyhal said.

The two countries also plan "to sign a number of bilateral documents," according to Shmyhal.

Fico is opposed to providing military aid to Ukraine and was elected in September 2023 on a populist, Ukraine-skeptic platform.

Earlier in April, Fico consolidated his power following the victory of his ally Peter Pellegrini in Slovakia's presidential election.

Following the announcement of the results, Pellegrini said that he would "ensure that Slovakia remains on the side of peace and not on the side of war."

Pellegrini will take over from Zuzana Caputova, who is a strong supporter of Ukraine but opted not to seek re-election.