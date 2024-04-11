Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Take survey
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Slovakia, Diplomacy, Denys Shmyhal, Robert Fico
Edit post

Shmyhal visits Slovakia for bilateral talks

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 11, 2024 12:32 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico in Michalovce, Slovakia, on April 11, 2024. (Denys Shmyhal / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced he is in the Slovak town of Michalovce on April 11 on an official visit.  

Shmyhal met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Michalovce, which lies just 30 kilometers from the Ukrainian city of Uzhhorod on the Slovak-Ukrainian border.

"Arrived in Slovakia to hold intergovernmental consultations," Shmyhal said on his Telegram channel.

The agenda includes discussions on cooperation in the fields of energy, logistics, and trade, as well as Ukraine's peace formula, Shmyhal said.

The two countries also plan "to sign a number of bilateral documents," according to Shmyhal.

Fico is opposed to providing military aid to Ukraine and was elected in September 2023 on a populist, Ukraine-skeptic platform.

Earlier in April, Fico consolidated his power following the victory of his ally Peter Pellegrini in Slovakia's presidential election.

Following the announcement of the results, Pellegrini said that he would "ensure that Slovakia remains on the side of peace and not on the side of war."

Pellegrini will take over from Zuzana Caputova, who is a strong supporter of Ukraine but opted not to seek re-election.

Zelensky arrives in Lithuania for Three Seas Summit
President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 11 arrived in Lithuania to take part in the Three Seas Summit and hold talks with the leaders of the partner countries.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:59 AM

Popular poet Lazutkin named Defense Ministry spokesperson.

Born in Kyiv in 1978, Dmytro Lazutkin is a laureate of the Shevchenko National Prize, the country's highest award for works in culture and arts. While having background in multiple professions, he is best know for his work in poetry.
3:14 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck nine communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 28 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 10. At least 119 explosions were recorded.
12:43 AM

Russian ex-warlord asks to fight in Ukraine.

Russian nationalist Igor Girkin, who was convicted of extremism back in January, will ask to be sent to fight in Ukraine. Girkin, also known by his alias "Strelkov," is an ex-intelligence officer who played a pivotal role in Russia's aggression against Ukraine in 2014.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.