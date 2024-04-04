Shmyhal meets Latvia's president, lawmakers during Riga trip

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics during the former's visit to Riga on April 4.

According to Shmyhal, he and Rinkevics discussed Latvia's support for Ukraine's EU and NATO aspirations, developing new solutions for the confiscation of Russian assets in Latvia, and strengthening security cooperation.

The prime minister arrived in Riga earlier on April 4, following his trip to Estonia. While in Latvia's capital, Shmyhal first held a meeting with his Latvian counterpart, Evika Silina.

Shmyhal further met with Latvian lawmakers led by Speaker Daiga Mierina. The prime minister said that the talks with the members of Latvia's legislature focused particularly on "Russia's constant attacks against Ukrainian territories, namely Kharkiv."

"We must jointly resist Russian terrorism, and we are grateful to Latvia for reliable support in this matter," Shmyhal said on his Telegram channel.