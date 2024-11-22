Shahed drones that hit Sumy equipped with shrapnel munitions, regional governor says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Shahed-type drones that attacked Sumy overnight were equipped with shrapnel munitions, Regional Governor Volodymyr Artiukh reported on Nov. 22.

Russia struck a residential area in the city killing two people and injuring 12, according to local officials.

"These weapons are used to kill people. Not to destroy structures, just to kill more people," Artiukh said in a video uploaded to the Sumy Regional Military Administration's Telegram channel.

"Just as the previous missile strike [had] cluster munitions, today again drones [are] equipped with shrapnel," he added.

"The same goes for other strikes, in other places where private homes were hit, people were injured and killed. This is pure genocide."

The Sumy regional prosecutor's office is conducting a pre-trial investigation into potential "war crimes resulting in the deaths of people."

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts. Residents of the vulnerable border communities experience multiple attacks per day.