Floods and heavy rainfall hit Odesa, killing 9, including child

by Kateryna Hodunova
Floods and heavy rainfall hit Odesa, killing 9, including child
Nine people, including one child, died in Odesa due to bad weather on Oct. 1, 2025. (Ukraine's Emergency Story)

At least nine people, including one child, died in the coastal city of Odesa after a rainstorm and floods, local authorities reported on Oct. 1.

Throughout the night, rescuers evacuated people and dealt with the aftermath of heavy rainfall in Odesa and the region. In half a day, almost a month's worth of rainfall fell in Odesa Oblast.

The bodies of nine people were found during the search and rescue operations: six women, two men, and an 8-year-old child. Cases of hypothermia due to prolonged exposure to water were also recorded.

A total of 362 people were rescued so far during the ongoing efforts, the State Emergency Service said.

Two days of heavy rain caused widespread flooding, power outages, and downed trees across the region.

Odesa Oblast is a strategically important region in southern Ukraine, bordering the Black Sea and home to the country's largest seaport in the city of Odesa.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the oblast has faced repeated missile and drone attacks targeting port infrastructure, energy facilities, and civilian areas.

Ukraine's Odesa Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

News Feed
Wednesday, October 1
Wednesday, October 1
