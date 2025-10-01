Floods and heavy rainfall hit Odesa, killing 9, including child

At least nine people, including one child, died in the coastal city of Odesa after a rainstorm and floods, local authorities reported on Oct. 1.

Throughout the night, rescuers evacuated people and dealt with the aftermath of heavy rainfall in Odesa and the region. In half a day, almost a month's worth of rainfall fell in Odesa Oblast.

The bodies of nine people were found during the search and rescue operations: six women, two men, and an 8-year-old child. Cases of hypothermia due to prolonged exposure to water were also recorded.

A total of 362 people were rescued so far during the ongoing efforts, the State Emergency Service said.

Two days of heavy rain caused widespread flooding, power outages, and downed trees across the region.

Odesa Oblast is a strategically important region in southern Ukraine, bordering the Black Sea and home to the country's largest seaport in the city of Odesa.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the oblast has faced repeated missile and drone attacks targeting port infrastructure, energy facilities, and civilian areas.