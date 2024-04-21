Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, United States, US aid, ATACMS, Long-range missiles
Edit post

Senator: US could start sending ATACMS to Kyiv in 1 week

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 21, 2024 8:12 PM 2 min read
U.S. Senator Mark Warner delivers remarks during a Rules Committee hearing at the Russell Senate Office Building on Nov. 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The United States could begin transferring long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) to Ukraine "by the end of the week," pending White House approval of the  military aid package recently passed in the House of Representatives, U.S. Senator Mark Warner told CBS News in an interview published April 21.

After months of delays and political infighting, the House on April 20 approved a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine. The Senate is expected to advance the bill in the coming days, whereupon U.S. President Joe Biden will sign it into law.

Warner, a Democrat, said that shipments that include long-range missile systems could be ready to go within days.

"I hope once the President signs ... making sure Congress does its job that these materials will be in transit by the end of the week," Warner said.

The U.S. first delivered ATACMS missiles to Ukraine in October 2023, following months of deliberation. The package included only the older models with a range of 165 kilometers. Newer variants of ATACMS have a maximum range of around 300 kilometers and have so far not been provided to Ukraine.

In late February, NBC News reported that the White House is ready to provide Kyiv with longer-range ATACMS missile variants if Congress approves a new funding package.

Warner said that the ATACMS are part of the new aid package and are ready to ship.

"The ATACMS — I believe the administration was prepared over the last couple of months to prepare or to provide ATACMS. It is written into this legislation," he said.

The long-awaited passage of additional U.S. military aid comes as Ukraine faces deteriorating battlefield conditions and severe shortages of air defense systems and artillery.

"It should have happened six months ago," Warner said of the new aid package.

"The next best time is right now, this week."

Warner praised the Ukrainian military for its achievements despite these obstacles, and said U.S. aid to Ukraine has proved well worth the financial investment.

"Now and the last two years, with less than 3% of our defense budget, two years running, with the Ukrainians have eliminated 87% of the Russians pre existing ground forces, 63% of their tanks, 32% of their armored personnel carriers, without a single American soldier lost, because of the courage of the Ukrainians, and the equipment they've received from us, and from our European allies," he said.

Long-range missile systems have long been a top priority for Kyiv, though some Western governments have held back on providing the weapons due to fears of escalation with Russia.

Ukraine aid bill finally passes the House – what happens next?
After months of political wrangling in Congress, frustration in Kyiv and a deteriorating situation on the battlefield, the U.S. House on April 20 passed the critically-needed $61 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine. But while Kyiv breathed a sigh of relief at the news, the next few weeks remain
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:44 PM

Zelensky: US aid gives Ukraine 'chance at victory.'

"I think this support will really strengthen the armed forces, I pray, and we will have a chance at victory if Ukraine really gets the weapons system, which we need so much, which thousands of soldiers need so much."
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:37 AM

Russia attacks 13 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1.

Russian forces struck 13 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 54 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on April 20. At least 283 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.