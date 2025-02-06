Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Disinformation, Russian propaganda, Elon Musk, USAID, United States
Edit post

'Russian media lies' — Ben Stiller denies claims about USAID funding his Ukraine trip, reposted by Musk

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 6, 2025 12:05 PM 2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (R) met with Hollywood actor, director, screenwriter and producer Ben Stiller (L) in Kyiv on June 20, 2022. (President of Ukraine / Official website)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. actor Ben Stiller has denied social media reports on Feb. 5 that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) funded his humanitarian trip to Ukraine, calling the claims "lies coming from Russian media."

"I completely self-funded my humanitarian trip to Ukraine. There was no funding from USAID and certainly no payment of any kind," Stiller posted on X, adding the claims were "100 percent false."

Stiller's comments came after billionaire Elon Musk reposted a fabricated story on X suggesting that USAID financed Western celebrities' visits to Ukraine.

In his role as a United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) goodwill ambassador, Stiller met with Ukrainian families afflicted by Russia’s war in a trip to the country in June 2022.

Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation also dismissed the claim, noting the alleged article in the post boosted by Musk did not exist on the news website it was purportedly from.

"Accordingly, the information it broadcasts is an invention of Russian fake newsmakers," the center said.

Ukraine strikes Shahed-type drone launch site in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, military claims
“Confirmed hit and explosions in the target area,” the General Staff reported.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy

Musk, head of the Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE) and owner of X, has called USAID "a criminal organization" and claimed that U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to shut it down.

Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation warned that despite X being blocked in Russia, Kremlin propaganda continues to use the platform to spread false narratives.

Since Russia's full-scale invasion, USAID has provided $2.6 billion in humanitarian aid, $5 billion in development assistance, and over $30 billion in direct budget support to Ukraine.

The funding has supported rebuilding schools, financing bomb shelters, and equipping hospitals with advanced medical equipment.

The agency's future remains uncertain as the Trump administration has frozen all international funding for 90 days.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Feb. 4 that foreign aid should advance U.S. interests rather than serve as charity, stressing that the administration does not plan to end all international assistance.

Baltic states to cut energy ties with Russia, join European power grid, AFP reports
Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia will disconnect from Russia’s power grid this weekend and synchronize with the Western European network.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.