News Feed, Baltics, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Energy infrastructure, Russia
Baltic states to cut energy ties with Russia, join European power grid, AFP reports

by Olena Goncharova February 6, 2025 2:16 AM 2 min read
The NATO and Lithuanian flags fly over the summit venue on July 09, 2023 in Vilnius, Lithuania. Vilnius is scheduled to host the July 11-12 2023 NATO Summit. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia will disconnect from Russia’s power grid this weekend and synchronize with the Western European network. Latvia will physically cut a power line to Russia on Feb. 8, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will attend a ceremony with Baltic leaders in Vilnius the next day.

Lithuanian Energy Minister Zygimantas Vaiciunas said the move ends Russia’s ability to use energy as political leverage, according to AFP.

The Baltic states have been preparing for this transition for years. Despite stopping Russian gas and electricity imports after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, their power grids remained linked to Russia and Belarus, with Moscow controlling electricity flows.

At 7 a.m. local time on Feb. 8, the three countries will operate in "isolated mode" for 24 hours to test their ability to manage power levels. They will then integrate with Europe’s grid through Poland. Lithuania’s state-run grid operator, Litgrid, said the process includes switching power stations on and off to assess frequency stability.

Lithuania has warned of potential risks, including cyberattacks and sabotage. Poland’s power grid operator, PSE, will monitor the connection with helicopters and drones. Several undersea cables in the Baltic Sea have been damaged in recent months, raising security concerns. Russia has denied involvement.

Officials say no major power disruptions are expected, but Estonian retailers report a rise in generator sales. The Baltic states are also increasing domestic energy production, including offshore wind farms.

Author: Olena Goncharova
News Feed

7:08 PM
Video

Why does Trump want Ukraine’s ‘rare earths’?

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Feb. 3 he was looking to cut a deal with Ukraine by giving the war-torn country weapons and aid in return for its “rare earths and other things.” But what exactly did Trump mean and what does Ukraine have to offer to the U.S?
