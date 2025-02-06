Ukraine strikes Shahed-type drone launch site in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, military claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine struck the Primorsko-Akhtarsk airfield in Russia's Krasnodar Krai with drones overnight on Feb. 6, the General Staff reported.

"Confirmed hit and explosions in the target area. A fire has broken out. The results of the hit are being clarified," the statement reads.

The airfield, located 230 kilometers (142 miles) from the front line, is a key launch site for Russian Shahed-type drones used against Ukraine, the General Staff said, adding it also serves as a storage, training, and maintenance facility for aircraft operating in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts.

Russian local Telegram channels reported explosions near the airfield following the strike.

"Strikes on the facilities involved in ensuring Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and terrorizing the civilian population will continue," the General Staff added.

Since the fall of 2022, Russia has launched thousands of Iranian-designed Shahed drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk, targeting Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.