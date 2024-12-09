German opposition leader vows Ukraine won't fight one-handed

This audio is created with AI assistance

Friedrich Merz, the leading contender to become Germany's next chancellor, criticized his country's arms policy during his visit to Kyiv on Dec. 9, likening it to forcing Ukraine to fight with one hand tied behind its back.

During his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Merz condemned the German government's hesitance to provide long-range weaponry like Taurus cruise missiles. Merz's CDU alliance, currently leading in polls by over 10% points, positions itself as a staunch supporter of Ukraine's military needs.

"We want your army to be capable of hitting military bases in Russia. Not the civilian population, not infrastructure, but the military targets from which your country is being attacked," Merz said.

His comments reflect growing frustration in Kyiv over Germany's cautious stance, which Chancellor Olaf Scholz defends as necessary to avoid escalating tensions with Russia.

Scholz, who recently visited Kyiv himself, portrays his approach as measured and aimed at avoiding actions that could be perceived as direct German involvement in the war. He has resisted calls to supply Taurus missiles, citing risks of escalation and nuclear retaliation.

Germany remains a major financial and military supporter of Ukraine and hosts over a million Ukrainian refugees. However, its flagging economy and public fatigue over the war have emboldened populist parties from both the left and right to challenge the prevailing pro-Ukraine consensus, according to Reuters.

Both Scholz and Merz are leveraging the Ukraine issue to solidify their voter bases, though with different narratives.

President Zelensky thanked both German leaders for their visits and continued support but echoed Merz's sentiment on the need for enhanced military aid. "Putin doesn't want to end this war. He must be forced to, and he can only be forced if Ukraine is strong," Zelenskiy said.