Scholz: 'We need to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine'

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to seize neighboring territories, therefore, Kyiv's partners must discuss concrete security guarantees for Ukraine, Deutsche Welle wrote on June 14.

The chancellor added that "freezing the war" and thus legitimizing Russia's invasion is not an option, because borders cannot be moved by force.

"The Russian president wants to seize certain neighboring territories: he holds such plans for Ukraine, and it is obvious he has such plans for Belarus," Scholz said.

"That is why it is important to clearly state that we will support Ukraine as long as necessary and that we will not agree to an imposed peace. Russia must withdraw its troops."

As an example of such support, he named repairing damaged Ukrainian military equipment and setting up repair centers in Romania, Slovakia, and Poland.

According to the chancellor, Ukraine's partners must also be ready to ensure its security after the war is over. For that purpose, the allies need to have "a very specific conversation about security guarantees."

Scholz, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron, have called for providing security guarantees for Ukraine after the war to prevent further Russian aggression.

The French Foreign Ministry released a statement in late May that NATO allies were contemplating an Israeli-style security agreement for Ukraine.

However, Politico reported on June 8 that Western officials remain divided on providing security guarantees for Ukraine, questioning whether it is worthwhile when Ukraine is not yet a member of the military alliance.

Other NATO members, mainly from Central and Eastern Europe, favor offering a clear membership pathway to Ukraine during the upcoming summit in Vilnius.