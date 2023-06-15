Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Scholz: 'We need to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine'

by Martin Fornusek June 15, 2023 4:51 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to seize neighboring territories, therefore, Kyiv's partners must discuss concrete security guarantees for Ukraine, Deutsche Welle wrote on June 14.

The chancellor added that "freezing the war" and thus legitimizing Russia's invasion is not an option, because borders cannot be moved by force.

"The Russian president wants to seize certain neighboring territories: he holds such plans for Ukraine, and it is obvious he has such plans for Belarus," Scholz said.

"That is why it is important to clearly state that we will support Ukraine as long as necessary and that we will not agree to an imposed peace. Russia must withdraw its troops."

As an example of such support, he named repairing damaged Ukrainian military equipment and setting up repair centers in Romania, Slovakia, and Poland.

Politico: Duda, Scholz, Macron to meet in Paris, discuss security guarantees for Ukraine
Politico reported on June 9 that several anonymous French officials confirmed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda were expected in Paris on June 12 to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and discuss security guarantees for Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan

According to the chancellor, Ukraine's partners must also be ready to ensure its security after the war is over. For that purpose, the allies need to have "a very specific conversation about security guarantees."

Scholz, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron, have called for providing security guarantees for Ukraine after the war to prevent further Russian aggression.

The French Foreign Ministry released a statement in late May that NATO allies were contemplating an Israeli-style security agreement for Ukraine.

However, Politico reported on June 8 that Western officials remain divided on providing security guarantees for Ukraine, questioning whether it is worthwhile when Ukraine is not yet a member of the military alliance.

Other NATO members, mainly from Central and Eastern Europe, favor offering a clear membership pathway to Ukraine during the upcoming summit in Vilnius.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.