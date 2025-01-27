paint paint
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Donetsk Oblast
Russia claims to capture Velyka Novosilka, Ukraine admits partial retreat but says battles ongoing

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 27, 2025 9:05 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian soldiers preparing a mortar in the direction of Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 9, 2024. Illustrative purposes. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Editor’s note: The article was expanded with a statement from the Khortytsia group of forces.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed on Jan. 26 that its forces had captured Velyka Novosilka, a strategically significant settlement in the western part of Donetsk Oblast.

Ukraine’s 110th Mechanized Brigade, which is deployed in the area, acknowledged a withdrawal from parts of the village to avoid encirclement but claimed that fighting is ongoing elsewhere in Velyka Novosilka.

"Fights in Velyka Novosilka are ongoing. Russian forces shelled our positions 30 times," the Khortytsia group of forces said on Jan. 27.

"The Defense Forces continue inflicting casualties to Russia in manpower and equipment during tense battles."

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The village with a pre-war population of 5,000 lies only around 15 kilometers from the administrative border with Zaporizhzhia Oblast and 20 kilometers from Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a region so far untouched by Russian occupation.

The estimated Russian advance at Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Oblast, as of Jan. 26, 2025, according to DeepState. (DeepState/OpenStreetMaps)

If confirmed, this would represent the most significant gain of Russian forces in Donetsk Oblast since overrunning Kurakhove earlier in January.

The 110th Brigade said that both Russia and Ukraine had parity in equipment but Moscow had significant advantage in manpower.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russian forces will struggle to advance their offensive onward. The Mokri Yaly River creates an obstacle for Russia’s advance and Russian troops are in a vulnerable "fire pocket," said the brigade.

Fighting is at a very heavy level in Donetsk Oblast and Russian troops continue to advance, albeit slowly, this year. ​​Throughout the fall of 2024, Russian forces made operational gains in southern Donetsk Oblast, including areas near Toretsk and Chasiv Yar, while advancing near Kupiansk and on Russian soil in Kursk Oblast.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.