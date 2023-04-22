Security Service identifies 12 collaborators in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on April 22 that it had identified 12 collaborators who helped Russian occupiers prosecute Ukrainians through fabricated cases in Kherson Oblast.

One of the collaborators allegedly voluntarily joined the local branch of Russia's Interior Ministry as a so-called "investigator," taking part in the illegal detention of residents resisting Russia's occupation.

The SBU also reportedly exposed three former law enforcement officers who joined the ranks of the occupying authorities.

The identified collaborators are reportedly located in the Russian-occupied territories in southern Ukraine. Still, the agency claims it knows their whereabouts and is conducting "comprehensive measures to bring them to justice."

A collaborator was sentenced to 11 years in prison for providing information that aided Russian attacks on Mykolaiv Oblast, the SBU reported on April 15.

Mariana Reva, a spokeswoman of the National Police of Ukraine, said on Jan. 11 that law enforcement authorities had opened 2,300 criminal proceedings related to charges of collaboration.

"Collaboration cases range from supporting the enemy in social networks, justifying aggression, and ending with holding positions under the occupation authorities," Reva said.