This Week in Ukraine Ep. 4 – Russia's strategy of evil: 80,000 war crimes in Ukraine

“This Week in Ukraine” is a video podcast hosted by the Kyiv Independent’s reporter Anastasiia Lapatina. Every week, Anastasiia sits down with her newsroom colleagues to discuss Ukraine’s most pressing issues.

Episode #4 is dedicated to Russian war crimes in Ukraine and beyond, the culture of violence within the Russian military, and the attempts to keep Russia accountable for the crimes committed in Ukraine.

Anastasiia is joined by the Kyiv Independent's war crimes unit reporter Danylo Mokryk.

Listen to the audio version of the podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and other platforms.

"This Week in Ukraine" is released on YouTube and audio platforms every Friday.

It is edited by Anthony Bartaway and Alex Kisly.