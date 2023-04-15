Collaborator sentenced to 11 years in prison for aiding Russian military

This audio is created with AI assistance

A man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for providing information that aided Russian attacks on Mykolaiv Oblast, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) reported on April 15.

According to the SBU, the man helped Russian forces coordinate Kalibr missile strikes on Mykolaiv Oblast. He also attempted to provide intelligence on the location and movement of Ukrainian troops, particularly the combat positions of the Ukrainian military's artillery and air defense systems, the SBU wrote.

The Security Service initially detained the man in August 2022. He first came to the SBU's attention on pro-Kremlin Telegram channels, where he justified Russia's all-out war in Ukraine.

During their search, the SBU found a mobile phone which the man used to communicate with Russian forces.

Russia attempted to advance in southern Mykolaiv Oblast after they occupied neighboring Kherson Oblast at the beginning of the full-scale invasion in 2022. The Ukrainian military was able to push Russian forces back, but the oblast has been subjected to continued Russian missile and drone attacks.

On March 13, a couple was killed and their 7-year-old child was injured after Russian forces hit the village of Solonchaky in southern Mykolaiv Oblast. The attack destroyed a house and wounded two additional people.